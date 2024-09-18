Looking to steal the headlines in the next window for positive reasons, Newcastle United are reportedly plotting a cut-price bid to sign a Premier League winner ahead of interest from Arsenal in January.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies, of course, endured a nightmare summer which stole the headlines for their ultimately failed pursuit of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, before they then opted not to turn towards any alternatives.

Leaving Eddie Howe without adequate cover within his backline and with no choice but to turn to the likes of Dan Burn, he has been forced to prove his managerial expertise more than ever at St James' Park. And to his credit, Howe's done exactly that.

Now, when the January transfer window swings open, those in Tyneside could reward such a strong start to the campaign with much-needed reinforcements, whether that be going forward or fresh faces in Newcastle's back four.

Names such as Patrick Dorgu have already been linked with a move, but it's one Premier League winner who could yet be on his way after the latest update. According to Caught Offside, Newcastle are plotting a €30m (£25m) bid to sign Leroy Sane in January alongside Arsenal, though Bayern Munich are reportedly set to demand between €40m-€50m despite the fact that the winger's contract expires next summer.

Sane is certainly the calibre of player that many expected Newcastle to be going for when they were initially taken over by PIF, so those at St James' Park will be pleased if that does turn out to be the case come January.

Of course, if their bid proves unsuccessful, then the Magpies could still play the waiting game and welcome Sane back to the Premier League as a free agent in one of the bargains of the summer.

"Incredible" Sane would be marquee signing Newcastle need

If they are to match their ambitions off the pitch, then Newcastle must be looking at signing players like Sane. A player who has been there and done in at the very top level and someone who, even now, has further levels to reach at 28 years old, Sane would take the Premier League by storm for the second time in his career.

The former Manchester City star has earned high praise during his time at Bayern Munich, with former manager Julian Nagelsmann saying via Bulinews after the winger netted twice in a 6-2 victory over Benfica in 2021: "He was incredible, I thought. He had many great moments. The way he beat three players in the second half was unbelievable. So many moments the fans would have enjoyed."

Several years on from leaving The Etihad, Sane could now come back to haunt his former club by becoming Newcastle's latest star in pursuit of taking the Magpies back among Europe's elite once again under Howe.