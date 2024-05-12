Newcastle United could grant Eddie Howe a reunion with another one of his former players with a move that could suit all parties this summer, it has emerged.

Magpies hunting gold on a budget

Money is tight on Tyneside this summer, with failure to qualify for the Champions League once more likely to have a knock-on effect on the ability to spend amid concerns over financial fair play compliance having seen some of their Premier League rivals face points deductions this term.

As a result, Newcastle are hunting bargain buys, and are already thought to be closing in on two in the form of free agent pair Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly, whose deals at Fulham and Bournemouth respectively expire this summer.

While money will certainly be spent, it will need to be spent wisely and conform to Newcastle's policy of targeting young talent with their best years still in front of them. And Howe may be a crucial part of getting another deal over the line that ticks all of those boxes.

Howe pushing for another former player

Now, news has emerged that Howe is targeting another of his former players after the move for Kelly, in the shape of Arsenal no.2 Aaron Ramsdale. A regular presence for the Gunners last season, Ramsdale has seen his spot in the side taken by David Raya this season, and should a loan move for the Brentford goalkeeper be made permanent as seems likely, it is almost certain the England international will seek pastures new in a bid for regular first team football.

Ramsdale vs Pope in PL 2022/23 Nick Pope Aaron Ramsdale Appearances 37 38 Goals conceded 32 43 Save % 74.6 70.6 Saves 85 94 Average pass length (yards) 27.8 33.3

Now, Graeme Bailey claims that Howe is pushing Newcastle to accelerate a move for Ramsdale amid question marks over the no.1 position at St James' Park. Nick Pope has missed much of the season through injury, while Loris Karius is leaving and Martin Dubravka may well follow him out of the exit door.

It is added that Mikel Arteta "will not stop" Ramsdale from leaving this summer, though he will likely cost similar to the £30m Arsenal signed him for back in 2022.

Still just 25-years-old, Ramsdale has the best years of his career ahead of him, and a familiar face in the shape of Howe could be just what is needed to kickstart his career once more.

The pair worked together previously at Bournemouth, where Howe signed the youngster for £800,000 back in 2017. Ramsdale appeared 37 times for Howe, keeping five clean sheets in the process. He could not prevent them from being relegated though, which culminated in Howe getting the sack and the goalkeeper moving to Sheffield United.

Newcastle may face competition for the goalkeeper, with Chelsea also thought to be tracking him, while any deal could well be delayed by Ramsdale's predicted involvement in the upcoming European Championships with England, which ends in mid-July.

However, with Howe hunting for reinforcements, he could be a perfect fit.