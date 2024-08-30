Newcastle United have less than 12 hours to go before the end of the summer transfer window as the deadline passes at 11pm later this evening.

The Magpies have already missed out on one of their top targets after failing to strike a deal with Crystal Palace for their captain Marc Guehi.

A bid of up to £70m was placed for the England international and it was claimed that he was Eddie Howe's number one target, but the Eagles look set to keep hold of him.

Attention now appears to have turned to the other end of the pitch as the Premier League side are eyeing up a forward from one of their rivals.

Newcastle keen on Premier League winger

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are eyeing up a late deadline day swoop to sign Nottingham Forest attacker Anthony Elanga.

The report claims that the Magpies would like to sign a new right winger before the summer transfer window slams shut but they may need to sell Miguel Almiron, amid links to Fulham, before they make a move.

It states that they are now considering a move to sign Elanga from their Premier League rivals to replace the Paraguay international this season.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook backs this claim up by stating that the club are plotting a "big-money" move for the Sweden international, although it remains to be seen how much it would take to get a deal done.

Why Newcastle should sign Anthony Elanga

The Magpies must push to replace Almiron, if they can cash in on him, with Elanga before the deadline because he could come in as a big upgrade on the right flank.

They both played in the Premier League, for Newcastle and Forest respectively, last season and this means that it is fair to compare their returns at the top end of the pitch.

Elanga, who journalist Laurie Whitwell once claimed has "frightening speed", has started this term in fine form with five chances created in two league outings.

Whereas, Almiron has made one appearance, off the bench, and failed to score or create a chance for his teammates in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

23/24 Premier League Anthony Elanga Miguel Almiron Appearances 36 33 Goals 5 3 Big chances created 14 6 Key passes per game 0.9 0.7 Assists 9 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 22-year-old Forest star outperformed Almiron as both a scorer and a creator of goals from a right wing position.

Elanga created over twice as many 'big chances' for his teammates in the Premier League, which suggests that he would be far more likely to create quality opportunities for Alexander Isak in the final third if Newcastle sign him to start on the flank.

The Swedish speedster is also eight years younger than Almiron and this means that he has plenty of time left ahead of him to develop and improve under Howe, which makes him a terrific upgrade on the Paraguay international now and potentially in the future too.