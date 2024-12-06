Newcastle United are set to make a massive move to sign a new forward in 2025, according to a former Premier League scout.

Newcastle keen for additions

It was a tough summer for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United, and that has translated into a difficult start to the 2024/25 campaign too.

A 3-3 draw against Liverpool in their most recent outing was one of their best performances of a season that has otherwise been inconsistent, with the Magpies having managed just a point more than Manchester United at this point, though the congested nature of the league means that they remain just three points outside the top five.

With a favourable run of fixtures ahead, they will be hoping that they can finally string together a run of form to push back towards the top of the Premier League, but there is concern that they will struggle to strengthen in January amid financial fair play concerns and hefty prices.

Newcastle's next five Premier League games Brentford (Away) Leicester City (Home) Ipswich Town (Away) Aston Villa (Home) Manchester United (Away)

Howe's demands have been clear since the summer, with the Newcastle boss wanting at least another centre-back and a right-winger added to his side. So far this season, Anthony Gordon has been asked to play on the right flank this season, while Dan Burn has been repurposed in central defence, but neither are long-term solutions at St James' Park.

There is a hope that the club can move Miguel Almiron on to raise some funds, and now they have been tipped to secure a massive deal in the summer.

Newcastle want to make statement signing

That is according to former Manchester United scout Mick Brown, who has claimed that the Magpies are looking to complete a summer deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

The Bees attacker enjoyed an excellent start to the season under Thomas Frank, with eight goals to his name, leading to the Brentford boss labelling him a "top" player.

“For me, he’s a top player. I’m convinced one day he will play for a bigger club; I will definitely buy him if I was at a bigger club", Frank explained.

Now, it is Newcastle that want to secure the Cameroon international, who they believe could be the perfect upgrade on the right-side of attack in the wake of a potential Almiron departure.

According to Brown, Mbeumo is "definitely their top target for the position", but that it would "take a huge fee" to get him out of the G-Tech Stadium.

“It won’t happen in January, I’m fairly certain of that, because Newcastle are restricted in what they’ll be able to spend", he added, pointing to a summer deal being far more likely.

Brentford are not prepared to let Mbeumo leave in January unless a massive offer is tabled for him, something that Newcastle may struggle with midseason. However, the forward has just 18 months left to run on his £45,000 a week deal in London as things stand, and the summer could be the last time for the Bees to land a serious fee for the talent.

His potential summer arrival could finally provide Howe with balance in attack, and allow Gordon to return to his favoured left-wing position while providing a massive upgrade on Almiron for the Magpies.