Turning their attention towards the future, Newcastle United are reportedly plotting a move to win the race to sign an in-demand attacking midfielder after sending scouts to watch their target in action.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies, of course, have plenty of making up to do after a difficult summer transfer window led to a lack of reinforcements for Eddie Howe's side. Paul Mitchell, in particular, must ensure that Newcastle welcome their targets in 2025 in what will be his second transfer window as the sporting director at St James' Park.

Mitchell recently spoke about his first transfer window at the club, saying via Chronicle Live: "I can’t speak to the past because I wasn’t here. I can only speak for this window. Like I said, we have spoken every single evening if we haven’t face to face during the day.

"I think there has been a lot of communication. My idea, rightly or wrongly, was to over communicate. My wife doesn’t get that! I felt that was necessary at this stage of the relationship. He was kept very updated on the transfer window."

Taking harsh lessons from the summer, the Magpies have now seemingly turned their focus towards the future. According to Caught Offside, Mitchell is now plotting to win the race to sign Andrija Maksimovic after sending Newcastle scouts to watch the Red Star Belgrade teenager in a 4-0 defeat against Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The sporting director faces plenty of competition for the 17-year-old's signature, however, with both Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion also reportedly interested in signing Maksimovic in 2025.

The young attacking midfielder looks set to have quite the decision to make when the time comes to choose his next destination. Those at St James' Park will simply be hoping not to miss out on yet another target.

"Confident" Maksimovic is one for the future

Of course, whilst Newcastle's first aim is to get back into the Champions League or at least some form of European football this season, they'll also have a long-term aim in mind that includes players of Maksimovic's potential. Already making an impact at Red Star despite being just 17 years old, Maksimovic has four goals and three assists to his name in a campaign which may only get even better.

Unsurprisingly, the teenager has earned plenty of praise from those in his home country, with Serbian Football Scout dubbing Maksimovic "confident" in a detailed profile of his ability and potential.

It would be the small statement that Mitchell needs to get back on track at Newcastle if he managed to beat a plethora of European clubs all chasing the signature of a future star. Maksimovic, meanwhile, has the chance to simply take his pick, it seems.