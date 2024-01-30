With Newcastle United currently on a run of four successive defeats in the Premier League, it is clear to see that there is still a real need for improvement at St James' Park, with the Magpies having failed to build on last season's top-four finish.

Currently languishing in mid-table, one particular issue for Eddie Howe's side has been the lack of depth in key positions, with quality options limited outside of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar at the heart of the defence.

With Schar - and club captain Jamaal Lascelles - also now into their 30's - a more youthful partner for Botman may be required before too long, hence the club's interest in a promising talent who is currently shining in Portugal.

Newcastle eyeing move for centre-back starlet

According to a report from Portuguese outlet A Bola, via Sport Witness, Newcastle are believed to be one of several clubs who have sent scouts to watch Sporting CP defender, Ousmane Diomande in action at AFCON this month, ahead of a potential swoop.

The report suggests that while striking a deal for the Ivory Coast sensation is likely to be 'impossible' before the close of the winter window, a summer departure from the Lisbon side cannot be ruled out, raising hopes for Howe and co.

That being said, the piece does claim that a move could be agreed this month if any suitor is to meet the 20-year-old's €80m (£69m) release clause, with it yet to been whether the northeast side would be willing or able to sump up the required cash over the coming days.

How Ousmande Diomande would fit in at Newcastle

Not only would the former Midtjylland man be able to offer a long-term partner to the "incredible" talent this is Botman, as described by pundit Leon Osman, but he could also prove hugely beneficial to influential right-back, Kieran Trippier, amid the Englishman's woes of late.

With Trippier looking set to stay put at St James' despite hefty interest from Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the focus for Howe will be on getting the best out of the 33-year-old once again, amid a "disastrous" run for the defender in recent times - as per journalist Harry De Cosmo.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man was notably at fault for two late goals in the defeat to Everton last month after being caught in possession, having also gifted the ball to Mykhaylo Mudryk in the Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Chelsea.

It was also the veteran defender who failed to prevent Oscar Bobb from prodding him at the back post as Manchester City snatched victory at the death just a few weeks ago, with such errors proving rather costly amid the club's dire run.

The addition of Diomande, therefore, could be just the solution at right centre-back, with the "rapid" youngster - as hailed by writer Zach Lowy - possessing remarkable recovery speed to be able to bail the full-back out when required.

Also dubbed "physically imposing and aerially dominant" by Lowy, the 6 foot 3 menace's defensive prowess could allow Trippier the chance to focus on his primary strengths of running the show in the final third, with the Three Lions star having created ten 'big chances' this season - the joint-fifth most of any player in the division.

Having also been described as "cool and collected carrying the ball out of pressure" - as per Lowy - Diomande is unlikely to play those around him into trouble, instead feeding Trippier et al at any opportunity, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 6% among his peers in league's comparable to the Primeira Liga for progressive passes per 90.

To have such an all-round "elite talent" - as lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig - alongside him could be just what Trippier needs to shake off this recent poor run.