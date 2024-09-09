Newcastle United are believed to be in pole position to complete the signing of a "breathless" Serie A star in 2025, according to a new transfer rumour.

Newcastle transfer news

While the summer transfer window is now closed, the Magpies are still being linked with moves for players in the future, as they look to continue growing as a team under Eddie Howe.

Manchester United winger Antony has emerged as a potentially divisive target for the Premier League club, with the Red Devils thought to be willing to sell him for £40m, which would be a huge loss on him after they paid Ajax £80m+ for his services. The Brazilian's lack of end product would make him a risky addition, however, with only 16 goal contributions (11 goals and five assists) coming his way in 83 appearances.

Rumours of a move for Adrien Rabiot are also still not going away, with the 29-year-old one of the most sought-after free agents on the market after leaving Juventus at the end of last season. The Magpies are thought to be battling United for his signature - both clubs are preparing offers for him - while Galatasaray are seemingly now out of the race.

With Kieran Trippier now an ageing figure whose best days are behind him, and Tino Livramento a young player still learning his trade, it looks as though Newcastle are targeting a new right-back.

Newcastle in pole position for "breathless" player

According to InterLive [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are leading the race to sign Inter Milan ace Denzel Dumfries, as they eye a move for him in 2025. The Magpies are = ready to send a proposal worth £18.5m, with a move in the January transfer window their preference. The Dutchman is in the final year of his current deal and doesn't seem close to agreeing an extension with the Serie A giants, allowing suitors to swoop in with bids in the winter window.

Dumfries has now proven himself as a top-level player for many years, providing so much attacking thrust from right-back and making 134 appearances for Inter, as well as winning 59 caps for the Netherlands, for which Rafael van der Vaart called him "our big star".

Meanwhile, Micah Richards heaped praise on the Dutchman for his influence during the 2022 World Cup: "Denzel Dumfries. What a player he is. I just thought his whole game was brilliant. It was his timing of his runs. He didn’t sort of mix it up too much but when he did it was the right moments. Down this right-hand side he was just breathless."

The fact that Dumfries is nearly out of contract means that Newcastle would be able to get him on the cheap, with £18.5m a bargain in the modern game, particularly for such an experienced and highly-rated player.

If they could strike a deal for the 28-year-old in January it would be ideal, potentially allowing Trippier to depart at the same time, but arriving at St James' Park next summer would also be a positive outcome.