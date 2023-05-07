Newcastle United can move six points clear of fifth in the Premier League as they host Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at St. James' Park this evening.

The Magpies have won eight of their last nine matches in the division and are heading towards Champions League qualification, as they currently sit third in the table.

Eddie Howe's men come into this clash against the Gunners off the back of a 3-1 win at home to Southampton in their last match - with two goals from hero Callum Wilson and an own goal from Theo Walcott securing the three points.

How will Newcastle line up against Arsenal?

Despite the victory against the Saints, How could make three alternations from the XI that started last time out.

Nick Pope, who has recorded 13 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, could keep his place between the sticks and the defence, of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn, could remain the same to maintain consistency at the back.

However, one change could occur in the middle of the park as Sean Longstaff could make his return from injury.

Howe said it was a case of 'wait and see' over his availability for this game, so the homegrown Toon gem, who has started 27 times ths season, will come in for Joe Willock to keep the midfield ticking over alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

The Newcastle boss could also ruthlessly ditch Anthony Gordon from the starting XI.

The £45m winger was hooked at half time against Southampton after losing five of his eight individual duels, missing one 'big chance', and failing to create a single opportunity for his teammates - as per Sofascore.

This would allow £46k-per-week talisman Callum Wilson, who Trippier once hailed as "non-stop", to come in as the starting number nine, which would then leave Alexander Isak playing off the left - where he recorded an assist for one of the England international's strikes last weekend.

Finally, Miguel Almiron could get the nod over Jacob Murphy on the right. Howe has rotated them in the last two fixtures, with the latter starting against the Saints, and the busy schedule could open the door for the Paraguay international to come back in as part of the front three.

Predicted Newcastle United XI (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Isak.