Newcastle United have a concrete interest in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer, but multiple Premier League teams are also eyeing moves, according to a report.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

With Newcastle in a fantastic position to qualify for next year's Champions League, Eddie Howe has started to look at options to strengthen his midfield, and Manchester United's Scott McTominay is said to be on the manager's radar.

The Magpies are also looking at options from further afield, and they are set to send scouts to watch Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte, but there is likely to be a battle for his signature, with Liverpool named as potential suitors.

OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram is another target to bolster the midfield, although he will not come cheap, as Foot Mercato have recently reported his current club could now be set to demand at least €60m (£52m) to sanction his departure.

One potential low-cost alternative to Thuram is Rabiot, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he will be available on a free transfer, but there could be stiff competition for his signature.

According to a report from CalcioMercato (via Sport Witness), several Premier League clubs hold a concrete interest in the Frenchman, including Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, while Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona headline the interest from abroad.

The report claims that Howe tried to sign the Juventus star in January 2022, but failed, however, Newcastle should stand a better chance of winning the race for his signature now, given that their new project is now well-defined.

Who will Rabiot sign for?

With so many of Europe's top clubs interested in the 28-year-old, he will face a very difficult decision in the summer, however, you'd like to think the Magpies could stand a good chance, particularly if they qualify for the Champions League.

The £149k-per-week maestro has certainly earned a move, considering he is ranked as Juventus' best-performing player in the Serie A, averaging a 7.15 WhoScored match rating, largely due to the contributions he has made in attack.

With 11 goals and four assists to his name, the "sensational" midfielder, as dubbed in the media, has weighed in with the second-highest number of goal contributions in the squad, while he is also competent defensively, ranking in the 83rd percentile for clearances per 90 over the past year.

Considering the progress Newcastle have made this season, there is every chance they could win the race for Rabiot's signature, and he could be an excellent addition to the squad.