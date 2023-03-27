Newcastle United are interested in a deal to sign Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, according to reports.

What’s the latest on Oxlade-Chamberlain?

The Reds midfielder’s contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning that he will become a free agent should he not put pen to paper on fresh terms and can join any interested suitor with no transfer fee.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the 29-year-old is expected to part ways with the Merseyside outfit and will listen to offers during the upcoming window after falling out of favour under Jurgen Klopp.

The Times’ Paul Joyce confirmed that England’s former international turned down the opportunity to move to the northeast having received an approach from Eddie Howe in January, but that doesn’t sound like it’s stopped the boss from taking a second bite of the cherry.

According to The Daily Mail, Premier League clubs Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion have all shown an “early interest” in signing Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of the 2023/24 term. Several unnamed teams in the Serie A have also “expressed” their admiration for the out of favour midfielder.

Arsenal’s former ace has held “no talks” with the Reds over extending his stay so has therefore emerged as a “target” for the trio of potential suitors in the top-flight. It’s reported that he remains “focused” on helping his side finish the season strongly and secure a place in the top four but will be taking the “next step” in his career upon its conclusion.

Should Newcastle take a chance on Oxlade-Chamberlain?

Oxlade-Chamberlain has only made four league starts for Liverpool this season so it’s difficult to judge him based on those performances, but looking at his career as a whole, Newcastle should definitely take the risk with this bargain of a deal. The Portsmouth-born talent has posted 104 goal contributions and has operated in ten different positions, including all across the midfield and the final third, since emerging onto the scene, highlighting his creativity and adaptability to fit into his boss’ desired formation.

The £120k-p/w star also knows what it takes to be successful at the highest level having got his hands on 12 trophies during his time at both Anfield and the Emirates Stadium, with the hunt for silverware an ever-present dream at St. James’ Park.

Finally, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been dubbed “unreal” for his penalties under pressure by journalist Joel Rabinowitz and he would be a hugely experienced acquisition for the Magpies as they look to take the next step up to become a team consistently fighting on multiple fronts.