Highlights Newcastle United have become a prominent team in the Premier League, thanks to positive changes under Eddie Howe and new ownership.

Key players like Alexander Isak are crucial for the team's success, and losing them would be a significant blow.

Barcelona's interest in Isak as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski is a concern for Newcastle as they strive to retain their talented players.

Newcastle United have a number of key players currently, but it could be that they struggle to keep hold of one individual, according to a new update that has emerged.

Who are Newcastle's key players?

The Magpies have enjoyed a huge turnaround in fortunes in recent years, overcoming a spell out of the Premier League to become one of the leading teams in the division once again.

Under Eddie Howe, and with the help of improved transfer funds under new owners, Newcastle have got back into the Champions League, and while this season hasn't been great so far, Saturday's 1-0 at home to Brentford steadied the ship.

There are numerous influential figures at St James' Park dotted all over the pitch at the moment, whether it be Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman in defence, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in the middle of the park, or Alexander Isak leading the line.

For Newcastle to continue heading in a positive direction, it is essential that they keep hold of these individuals, as well as keep bringing in top-quality signings at the same time. A fresh rumour surrounding one Magpies star will be concerning to supporters, however, with a move away potentially on the cards.

Will Alexander Isak leave Newcastle?

According to a report from Spain [via TEAMtalk], Barcelona are eyeing a move for Isak in the near future, seeing him as a candidate to come in as Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement at the club.

The Swede is contracted to Newcastle until the summer of 2028, so they would surely only entertain an enormous bid for him, but it remains to be seen if his head would be turned by a move to the Camp Nou.

Losing Isak would be a huge blow for the Magpies at any point in the near future, considering what an impact he has already made since arriving from Real Sociedad last year. He has scored 12 goals in 31 appearances, and had it not been injury problems, that tally would surely be significantly higher.

At just 23 years of age, the Newcastle striker has so many years ahead of him to hone his skills and become an even more formidable player, so for Newcastle to lose him before that even happens doesn't even bear thinking about.

He should be seen as someone who the Magpies' team is built around, as well as the spine of Botman, Bruno and Tonali, having been hailed by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, who has said of him in the past:

"Isak is such a fantastic player and a world star. He can score goals, he’s great on the ball. This guy can do everything. He’s a sensational player. You can tell from his interview, he’s so unassuming. I don’t think he realises what a fantastic footballer he is."

The lure of playing for Barcelona is obvious, though, considering their standing as one of the greatest clubs in world football, so Newcastle could have to work hard to retain his services, showing him that staying put is most beneficial for his career, as Newcastle get better and better as the years pass.