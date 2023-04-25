Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin is planning to leave this summer amid concerns he will not receive much game time next season, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

Saint-Maximin's concerns about game time may be justified, given that Newcastle are seemingly planning a spending spree this summer, with Leicester City's Harvey Barnes being targeted to strengthen on the wing.

Earlier this month, it was reported the Magpies were in pole position for Barnes' teammate, James Maddison, who could also be utilised as a winger, having played on both sides for the Foxes this season, scoring a total of nine goals.

Not only that, but Jacob Murphy has impressed in recent weeks, receiving an 8.6 Sofascore match rating in the 6-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur, so there is likely to be stiff competition in wide areas next season.

As such, Football Insider report that Saint-Maximin is planning to leave this summer, if he does not receive assurances from manager Eddie Howe about his game time, amid concerns about becoming a back-up option.

Anthony Gordon's arrival in January has meant the Frenchman has received limited minutes in the second half of the season, while hamstring injuries have restricted his ability to hold down a position in the starting XI.

With competition set to become even more fierce next season, the 26-year-old could seek a move this summer, and Champions League semi-finalists A.C. Milan are one of a number of Europe's top clubs monitoring the situation.

Should Newcastle let Saint-Maximin leave?

The left-winger has impressed at times this season, weighing in with assists in the two games prior to his recent hamstring injury, however he will probably be surplus to requirements in the summer, particularly if Newcastle strengthen.

With Maddison and Barnes both being targeted, while the likes of Gordon, Murphy and Miguel Almiron are already at the club, Howe will be well-stocked in wide areas, meaning it would make sense to allow the £93k-per-week earner to leave.

Considering the former Saint-Etienne man is contracted until the summer of 2026, the Magpies should be able to command a decent fee for his services, and Howe can use that money to reinvest into other areas of the squad.

Having been hailed "outstanding" by the media earlier this season, Saint-Maximin still has a lot left to offer, however if he wants to leave, then Newcastle should not stand in his way.