Newcastle United are still believed to be "very attentive" to the potential signing of Barcelona star Ansu Fati during the summer transfer window.

Could Fati leave Barca in the summer?

The 20-year-old has been seen as a prodigious talent for a number of years now, bursting onto the scene at Barca as arguably one of the most exciting teenagers in world football. He has already made 96 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 25 goals along the way.

This season, however, Fati's stock has fallen a little, with manager Xavi struggling to make him a genuinely key man in their La Liga title charge. While 24 league appearances have come the Spaniard's way, only nine of those have been as a starter, highlighting his current squad role.

While the youngster clearly has enormous potential, the idea of Barca selling him at the end of the season isn't completely out of the question, with numerous exit rumours emerging in recent weeks. Newcastle are one of the club to have been linked with a summer move for the forward, as the Magpies look to enjoy a significant and successful transfer window.

Magpies still keen on Fati signing?

According to Sport [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are still "very attentive" to Fati's current situation at Barca, with his future "still unknown", as things stand. His agent, Jorge Mendes, has "probed the market" ahead of a potential summer move for his client, with several Premier League sides interested in signing him.

He is described in the report as a possible "killer" of a signing, given his match-winning ability in the final third that has seen him score and assists three times apiece in the league this season.

Fati could be sensational signing for Newcastle if they get a deal over the line, giving Eddie Howe added star power and someone who could become a new darling at St James' Park.

The £200,000-per-week has been described as an "extraordinary" footballer by Xavi in the recent past and he could prove to be an upgrade on Allan Saint-Maximin, who while a huge threat on his day, remains an insonsistent performer, scoring just 13 goals in 117 appearances for the Magpies.

In Fati, Newcastle could acquire the services of a world-renowned youngster with many years ahead of him - one who could thrive being one of the main men at a Premier League club, rather than a squad player at Barca.