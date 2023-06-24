Newcastle United are now actively pursuing a move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, who will be allowed to leave for around £35m this summer, according to a report from The Evening Standard.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

There have been reports that Matt Targett could be allowed to leave Newcastle this summer should a suitable offer be made, and Eddie Howe is starting to look at new options at left-back, including AC Milan's Theo Hernandez.

The Magpies are reportedly keeping tabs on the France international, however, they are yet to formalise their interest with an official offer and are still considering other potential targets.

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella is said to be on sporting director Dan Ashworth's list of targets, while Arsenal's Kieran Tierney remains of interest, and the Scottish left-back could cost around £30m with the Gunners planning a major revamp this summer.

According to a report from The Evening Standard, Newcastle are also actively pursuing a move for Robinson, but there could be stiff competition for his signature, as both Manchester City and AC Milan have expressed an interest.

Fulham are willing to sell the defender for £35m this summer, as he is unwilling to put pen to paper on a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season.

Is Antonee Robinson leaving Fulham?

At this stage, it seems like a foregone conclusion the 25-year-old will leave Fulham this summer, given that it is the Cottagers' last chance to cash in, and there is every indication that he could be an excellent addition to Howe's squad.

Journalist Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic hailed the American as "electric" during his time competing at the World Cup, and his pace is one of his best qualities, at one stage ranking as the sixth-fastest defender in the Premier League last season.

Not only that, the 25-year-old is also very competent defensively, with an average of 1.54 interceptions per 90 ranking him in the 90th percentile for interceptions over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

That said, £35m is a lot of money for a player who has just one year remaining on his contract, and Tierney is available for £5m less, so Howe should look to negotiate a lower fee with Fulham.

If the Cottagers are unwilling to budge on their valuation, Newcastle are better off pursuing other targets, who have experience playing in the Champions League.