Highlights Newcastle United have been interested in signing a new right-sided centre-back this summer due to concerns over Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that they are keen on Edmond Tapsoba and Antonio Silva.

Silva has a massive €100m release clause, and an update has revealed the level of wiggle room available on that fee.

Newcastle United have now received an update on their interest in Antonio Silva, with a report revealing how much they will have to fork out on the Benfica defender...

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

Speaking on a recent episode of the Pod On The Tyne The Athletic's Chris Waugh has confirmed that Newcastle have been keen to bring in a new centre-back this summer, due to concerns over Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles:

“One of the thoughts going into the summer was that a right-sided centre-back would be a position Newcastle would like to add greater depth to,”

“A, because of Schar’s age and the fact that he does seem to succumb to these injuries that thankfully he seems to come back from relatively quickly but eventually you would think one is going to keep him out for a little bit of time.

“And just more of a ball-playing centre-back than Jamaal Lascelles who would be the direct backup."

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the Magpies are keen on a new defender, naming Edmond Tapsoba and Silva as two of the centre-backs "they love", although they are deemed to be "way too expensive".

As a result of Financial Fair Play concerns, it may be tricky for Eddie Howe to bring in a top defender this summer, especially considering reports from Portugal have now confirmed that Benfica are unwilling to let Silva leave for below his release clause.

According to a report from O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Newcastle are "unlikely" to be able to sign the 19-year-old before the transfer deadline, as Benfica would demand his €100m (£85m) release clause to be paid in full.

The Portuguese club are unwilling to negotiate at all, as he is viewed as one of the biggest gems in their squad, meaning the Magpies will need to get in line for a potential transfer in 2024 if they really want to sign him.

How good is Antonio Silva?

Although he is still a teenager, the Viseu-born defender has already established himself in the starting XI at Benfica, making 30 league appearances in the 2022-23 campaign, during which time he averaged a Sofascore match rating of 7.17.

The youngster is currently plying his trade in a weaker division, but Kieran Trippier is the only Newcastle defender to have averaged an average higher rating in the Premier League last season, showcasing just how well he performed in the Liga Portugal.

Lauded as "amazing" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 6 foot 2 starlet ranks in the 93rd percentile for tackles per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, and the 98th percentile for his pass-completion rate, indicating he is composed in possession.

Having already picked up four caps for Portugal, Silva could now be ready to make the step-up to the Premier League, but his performances do not yet justify an £85m outlay, and the Magpies will have to wait until next year to sign him, given their FFP obligations.