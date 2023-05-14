Newcastle United are interested in signing Fenerbahce teenager Arda Guler during the summer transfer window, a new report has claimed.

How big a prospect is Guler?

The Magpies have had a season to treasure for date, exceeding expectations and now looking likely to seal a top-four finish in the Premier League. That would see Champions League football return to St James' Park, in what is such an exciting time for the club.

Once the summer window rolls around, Newcastle will be expected to make serious inroads in the transfer market, bringing in a number of new faces. Improved squad depth is paramount, especially if they are in the Champions League, so additions all over the pitch are required.

While established players will no doubt arrive at St James' in the coming months, it is also important that the Magpies continue to plan for the future, looking to bring in young and emerging talent. That's where Guler comes into play, with a recent report linking him with a summer move to Newcastle.

Could Newcastle seal signing of Guler?

The rumour is refusing to go away, with Fotomac [via Sport Witness] claiming there is "great insistence" from the Magpies to sign the 18-year-old this summer. In fact, they have "increased the interest" in the midfielder and are "pushing" for him more than any other club. They also "close to making the strongest bid", so all things indicate that he could be on his way to the Premier League.

Guler could be a hugely exciting signing by Newcastle at the end of the season, not necessarily coming in as an immediate starter, but a long-term acquisition with a high ceiling. He has scored four goals in eight Turkish Super Lig starts for Fenerbahce this season, while at international level, he has already got two caps to his name for Turkey.

He has been dubbed the "Turkish Messi", which says all you need to know about Guler's potential, and former Arsenal and Germany star Mesut Ozil has said he can become a "world star" in the future.

Such high praise only further shows why Newcastle are seemingly so interested in acquiring the Fenerbahce starlet's signature this summer, and he is someone who has the ability to be a future hero for the Magpies, should he reach his potential. His current deal runs until 2025, and while they may have to spend a hefty sum to get him, he could end up being worth so much more.