Newcastle United are now showing an interest in signing Blackburn Rovers defender Ashley Phillips, who will be available for just £2m when his release clause kicks in this Friday, according to a report from The Sun.

Who is Ashley Phillips signing for?

Reports from earlier this month indicated that Phillips was closing in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur, with journalist Charlie Eccleshare saying:

"Tottenham set to sign highly-rated 18yo centre-back Ashley Phillips from Blackburn for around £3 million. Understood it won't affect Spurs' plans to try and sign at least one senior CB. Phillips expected to have medical in next 24 hours before hopefully joining the tour."

However, there has been little progress since that point, and now The Sun are reporting that Newcastle could make a late move to sign the 18-year-old, with Blackburn still hoping to receive £9.45m if they are to sanction his departure.

Tottenham's stand-off with Blackburn is set to come to an end this week, as a £2m release clause kicks in this Friday, which would allow Ange Postecoglou to snap up the youngster for a heavily reduced fee.

However, Spurs are waiting to see whether Blackburn find another buyer before that point, with the Magpies showing an interest, although they are yet to make an offer above what their Premier League rivals are currently willing to pay.

As such, a move to north London appears to be the most likely outcome at the moment, however there is still time for Eddie Howe to make a late swoop and hijack the Lilywhites' deal, if he is willing to outbid them.

For now, the Blackburn defender is set to continue training ahead of the Championship opener against West Bromwich Albion, but he is unlikely to be risked in games in case of injury.

Who is Ashley Phillips?

Despite the fact he is just 18-years-old, the youngster has already started to gain some first-team experience with his current club, making 14 appearances for the Rovers, including eight in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

The youngster has predominantly played at centre-back throughout his short career so far, where his 6 foot 4 frame would undoubtedly be useful for Newcastle, and former manager Tony Mowbray has also praised his ability in possession, saying:

"He's 6ft 4', he's fast, mobile and can pass it really well. He can use both feet, he's composed. Ash is just a phenomenal young boy; if you were to create a defender in the mould of how you would want one, this kid has got every attribute."

It is still very early days for the Blackburn starlet, given that he only turned 18 last month, but he is showing all the signs that he could go on to be a top player in the future, and it is exciting news that Newcastle are still in with a chance of signing him.

That said, Tottenham appear to be in pole position at the moment, and the Magpies will need to move swiftly if they are going to hijack the deal for Phillips.

The teenager could be worth a push from Newcastle, though, given his clear potential to be a brilliant defender.