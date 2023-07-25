Highlights

Newcastle United are not yet close to signing Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi in the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Dean Jones.

Do Newcastle want to sign Axel Disasi?

The Frenchman has emerged as what looks like a primary target for the Magpies this summer, having become such an influential performer for Monaco over an extended period of time.

Eddie Howe will want to boost his defensive options ahead of what could be a busy 2023/24 season, especially with Champions League football returning to St James' Park in 2023/24, ramping up the intensity of matches in the process.

Disasi started 37 out of a possible 38 Ligue 1 matches for Monaco last season, outlining both his consistency and availability for his side, and it saw his reputation as a top-level central defender further increase, having joined his current club from Reims back in 2020.

The 25-year-old has also forced his way into the France setup at international level, winning four caps to date and appearing three times at the 2022 World Cup, starting one match for his country in the tournament.

What's the latest on Axel Disasi to Newcastle?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones claimed that Disasi's potential move to Newcastle isn't as far along as some may think currently, though, with work still to do to get a deal over the line:

"I feel like this deal has got a little bit ahead of itself at the moment. Newcastle deny that anything formal is happening here with Disasi.

"At the moment, I'm told that Newcastle haven’t progressed this deal as far as it’s been reported. But there is an interest, so that part is true."

It feels like there are fresh updates regarding Disasi's future all the time, but this does suggest that there is still plenty of work to do, in order to get a deal over the line this summer.

It would still be something of a surprise if the Monaco man didn't come in at St James' before the Premier League season kicks off next month, given the level of interest in him, but it is also obvious that it may not be plain sailing in the next few weeks.

Should Disasi suddenly not join Newcastle, it is essential that a strong alternative is lined up, with failure to improve the defence something that could be fatal to their top-four hopes and chances of doing well in the Champions League.

While the Magpies excelled at the back last season, only conceding 33 goals in 38 league matches, Fabian Schar is now in his 30s and should arguably become more of a squad player, while more depth is so important, allowing Howe to rotate effectively across four competitions throughout the campaign.

Disasi should remain the No.1 centre-back target for Newcastle, though, being hailed as a "complete & dominant" player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig recently, and holding his own in a France squad that reached the World Cup final in December - a game in which he featured briefly in during extra-time against Argentina, prior to their penalty shootout defeat.