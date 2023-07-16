Newcastle United are in pole position to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi this summer, according to an update from reliable Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Who is Axel Disasi?

The £18,000-a-week centre-back has become an integral player for his current team, proving to be a dominant figure at the heart of their defence. Last season, he only failed to start one of Monaco's 38 Ligue 1 matches, even chipping in with three goals and assists in that time, showing that he can be a threat at the other end of the pitch, too.

Disasi's current deal still has two years remaining, and while his club may not be in a desperate rush to sell him, they may also realise that this summer could be the best opportunity to earn big money for his signature.

Newcastle are one of the clubs who are reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old defender before the new Premier League season gets underway, and a promising update has now emerged when it comes to his potential move to St James' Park in the next few weeks.

Are Newcastle United signing Axel Disasi?

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg claimed that Newcastle are in pole position to snap up Disasi in the current transfer window, having held talks with him over a switch.

"Concrete talks between #NUFC & Monaco took place and are ongoing. Man Utd, also exploring a deal but #MUFC has to sell players first (Maguire). Newcastle in the lead at this stage. AS, waiting for concrete offers."

This is a great update for Newcastle supporters to hear, and the fact that they are seemingly ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Disasi says so much about the huge progress being made currently under Eddie Howe.

The Magpies were so impressive last season, qualifying for the Champions League, and playing in Europe's top club competition could be playing a massive part in their ability to entice top-quality players to the club.

Disasi, who football scout Jacek Kulig has hailed as "complete & dominant", while praising him for his pace, tackling, heading and athleticism, could be a fantastic addition to Newcastle's back-line, possibly coming in as Sven Botman's new long-term centre-back partner, relegating Fabian Schar to the substitutes bench more often in the process. That's through no fault of the latter, but he is now 31 years of age and Howe needs to be signing an upgrade on him, in order for the Magpies to reach another gear.

The Monaco man is now a four-cap France international, which is no mean feat, considering Les Bleus have a plethora of talented central defenders at their disposal, whether it be Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate or William Saliba, among others.

In 2022/23, Disasi averaged 2.9 clearances and 2.6 aerial duel wins per game in Ligue 1, highlighting his dominant style, and at 25 years of age, he appears to be at a sweet spot in his career where he has a lovely blend of both experience and plenty of years ahead of him in his peak years.

The key now is for Newcastle to be ruthless and get the deal over the line, holding off Man United and strengthening their chances of another successful season.