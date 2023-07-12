Newcastle United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Axel Disasi, with Football Transfers reporting that the defender is happy to join up with the Toon and has agreed personal terms.

Who is Axel Disasi?

The 25-year-old has been a regular first-team member for current club AS Monaco ever since his switch to the side three seasons ago. His game time has grown year on year for the Ligue 1 outfit, with the defender managing just 22.3 lots of 90 minutes when he first arrived at the side in the league. In the 2022/23 campaign though, that had increased to 37 - showing just how crucial he has become for their backline and how reliable he has been as an option for them in defence.

The Frenchman, who has also played for Monaco during their run in the Europa League, began his career with Paris FC in his teen years. He was then given the chance to shine for Reims and after helping them to seal a promotion into Ligue 1 from the second tier, he then went on to truly showcase his talent in the 2019/20 season for the side. Despite it being his first year of regular action in that first-team environment, it was enough to convince Monaco to snap him up.

Are Newcastle United signing Axel Disasi?

Disasi has since proven he can cut it with the big boys in his position in the top division. The 25-year-old, who stands at a giant 6ft 2in tall, ranked tenth for blocks in the entire league in 2022/23 for example with 51 in total and ranked second in Ligue 1 for his successful take-on percentage of 72.4%. When you consider his position on the field, it makes that stat seem even more impressive from the defender.

Now, his ability has led to interest from afar. Having never left France over the course of his career yet, it appears that Newcastle are ready to bring him to England.

The Toon have been linked with a transfer and it now appears as though a move is gathering pace. That's because according to a report from Football Transfers, the player is happy to move to the Premier League side if a deal can be agreed between the clubs.

It states that Disasi and Newcastle have reached an agreement on personal terms - based on the understanding fro ST James' Park that he would receive plenty of game time, and it now appears as though it could just come down to ironing out a fee for the defender.

If Newcastle did land Disasi, labelled as a “complete” defender by talent scout Jacek Kulig, it would be another tool in their arsenal to help them compete on all fronts next season. With the side wanting to compete in Europe, having bagged Champions League football, adding a player like Disasi who has that kind of experience would be hugely beneficial to the side.

He has played at the highest level and has can even provide an option at right-back if needed - showing that he certainly could slot into the Toon backline.