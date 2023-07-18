Newcastle United "remain in talks" with Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi over a summer move to the club, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How much does Axel Disasi earn?

The 25-year-old is currently earning £18,000 per week at Monaco and has matured into an important player who generally walks into the starting lineup week in, week out. Last season, he started an impressive 37 out of 38 Ligue 1 matches, highlighting both his influence at the back, and also his fitness levels and consistency.

Disasi could feel that now is the right time for him to enjoy a fresh challenge, however, and there is plenty of interest in him from Premier League clubs. Newcastle are one of them, seeing the Frenchman as a strong to bring in and make them even more formidable defensively, having only conceded 33 goals in the league in 2022/23.

He still has two years left on his current Monaco deal, but there could well be a temptation from the French side to sell him this summer, in order to receive a big amount of money, rather than a smaller fee in 2024, or even worse, losing him for free 12 months after that.

What's the latest on Axel Disasi to Newcastle?

Taking to Twitter, Romano dropped a brief update on Newcastle's interested in Disasi, claiming that talks are ongoing over the signing, although Manchester United are also in the picture:

"Newcastle and Man United remain in talks for Axel Disasi deal, as reported two weeks ago."

Disasi may not necessarily be a household name compared to some centre-backs across Europe, but he is someone who could be a superb addition at Newcastle, having impressed so much more Monaco.

At 25, he is still relatively young, especially for a player in his position, and he could be viewed as Sven Botman's centre-back partner for the next five or six years, assuming the Dutchman stays put at St James' Park.

Disasi averaged 2.9 clearances per game in Ligue 1 last season, and also completed 84.7% of his passes across eight Europa League appearances, showing that he can impress both in and out of possession. He won 2.6 aerial duels per match in the former, too, with such dominance in the air something that is needed in what is a physical Premier League.

The fact that United are also competing for Disasi's signature is a potential issue, considering their continued reputation as one of the world's biggest clubs, but the days are gone of them having such a big advantage of Newcastle when it comes to signing players, with the Magpies now back in the Champions League and only going from strength to strength.

Joining this exciting project at St James' could appeal to the Monaco ace even more than a switch to Old Trafford, and he arguably has more chance of being a regular for the Magpies, too. Manager Jean-Luc Vasseur has said that the player's "great quality is his intelligence" in the past, further showing what a shrewd addition he could be to Newcastle's back-line.