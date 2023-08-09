Newcastle United are now keen on signing Estudiantes de La Plata forward Benjamin Rollheiser, who would be keen on a move to St. James' Park this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

The Magpies are still looking to add some attacking players to their squad this summer, with Galatasaray star Nicolo Zaniolo being pursued, and Turkish Football claim the Italian would be a major coup for Eddie Howe's side.

Federico Chiesa has also been of interest to Howe, with the Juventus forward being targeted by a number of Premier League clubs, but it has now been reported the £43m-rated attacker would prefer to stay in Italy, if Liverpool do not make a move.

With Allan Saint-Maximin moving on at the end of July, joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for an undisclosed fee, Newcastle may require a new winger, and they now have their sights set on a surprising new target.

According to journalist Alan Nixon (via Geordie Boot Boys), the Magpies are now keen on signing Rollheiser, having kept a close eye on his performances for Argentine Primera Division side Estudiantes.

Nixon details that a fee of £12m would seal a deal for the 23-year-old, with CSKA Moscow and Zenit St Petersburg already lodging bids of around that figure, however Howe's side hold a huge advantage in the race for his signature.

The forward has his sights set on a move to the Premier League this summer, so if Newcastle were to come in with a firm offer, that would be his preferred destination.

Who is Benjamin Rollheiser?

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig is well aware of the Argentine's abilities even if he is a bit of an unknown quantity to most fans, saying: "Rollheiser is a very good mix of an advanced playmaker and winger. He knows how to play as a winger but also likes to be given creative freedom and operate in the centre of the pitch or use half-spaces like an advanced playmaker. Interesting and very fun player to watch."

One of the Estudiantes star's key attributes is his versatility, having regularly featured across the frontline throughout his career so far, however he is most accustomed to playing at right-wing, making a total of 34 appearances in that area of the pitch.

After starting his career at River Plate, the 5 foot 6 attacker linked up with Estudiantes in 2022, and he has since gone on to establish himself as a key player, amassing 16 goal contributions in 35 games during the 2023 campaign.

Signing the former River Plate man would undoubtedly be a risk for Newcastle, given that he is unproven outside of Argentina, and he has only had one impressive season so far, despite being 23-years-old.

However, the versatile forward's progress has been significantly hampered by injuries, being ruled out for seven months due to a ruptured cruciate ligament, and he is now showing signs he is ready to kick on and compete at the top level.

At just £12m, Rollheiser would be a fairly low-risk signing for Newcastle this summer, and he could be a solid addition to Howe's squad.