Negotiations are "ongoing" over a contract extension for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to an encouraging update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How good is Bruno Guimaraes?

The Brazilian moved to St James' Park back in January 2022, and it's fair to say that he has made an enormous impact since arriving at the club. He has added a huge amount of quality in the middle of the park, but also brought fight and team spirit to the team, immediately becoming one of the most popular players among the fanbase.

Last season, Bruno scored four goals and registered five assists in the Premier League, with his influential box-to-box performances playing a huge role in Newcastle finishing fourth in the table and securing a return to the Champions League.

The 25-year-old's importance is going to be just as great in 2023/24, and he goes into the campaign as arguably one of the standout midfielders in the country. That means that there is always going to be potential interest in him from big clubs around the world, and while his current Magpies deal doesn't expire until 2026, those high up at the club will want to retain his services for as long as possible into the future.

Will Bruno Guimaraes sign new Newcastle deal?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano claimed that talks over a new deal for Bruno are progressing well, with an extension looking likely currently:

"Negotiations are ongoing at Newcastle over the new contract of star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The club are confident of reaching an agreement with the player, as their first proposal in terms of salary was not at the level Bruno expected, but talks continue.

"For Newcastle, the Brazilian’s contract is a priority; therefore, they are not currently searching the market for replacements should Guimaraes decide not to sign a new deal."

This is great news for Newcastle, with Bruno's long-term future being tied down arguably as important as any new signing through the door this summer, whether it be Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes or a potential new arrival between now and the end of the transfer window.

The Brazil international has been such a fantastic addition to Eddie Howe's side - Alan Shearer has hailed him as "superb" - proving to be a footballer who shines in all facets of his games, and he has been a major reason for the Magpies' recent resurgence and top-four finish last season.

Bruno certainly appears to be happy at Newcastle, and there is no reason why any player would want to leave at the moment, given their upward trajectory as a club, but a new contract would just give the club that extra security when it comes to the bargaining position they are in, should a club like Real Madrid tempt him in the future.

At this point, though, it would be a major surprise if Bruno moved away from St James' Park any time soon, as he continues to be one of the poster boys for this exciting new era, preparing for what will hopefully be his best season yet in a Magpies shirt.