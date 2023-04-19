Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be interested in signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Just how good is Bruno?

The Brazilian has been a transformative figure since joining the Magpies in January 2022, becoming an instant hero at St James' Park and appearing to raise the level of those around him. His box-to-box quality has been so key since his arrival and he is enjoying a superb 2022/23 season to date.

Bruno has scored three goals and registered four assists across 24 Premier League appearances, with Alan Shearer describing him as "absolutely magnificent" earlier in the campaign. He has been a big reason for Newcastle's strong top-four push and it was no surprise to see their form dip when he was unavailable through suspension in the lead-up to the EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

The Brazilian is contracted to the Magpies until the summer of 2026, but now a worrying exit rumour has emerged, as one of Europe's leading clubs eye up a move for him.

Could Newcastle star depart this summer?

According to iG Esporte [via Sport Witness], PSG are interested in signing Bruno in the summer transfer window, as they look to bolster their midfield options. He has been "evaluated internally" inside the Ligue 1 club, although an offer hasn't been tabled yet.

They are believed to "regret" the decision not to sign the Newcastle ace back when he was at Lyon, considering the impact he has gone on to make at St James' Park. It is noted that the Magpies are "looking to fend off" an interest in Bruno by offering him a new deal, however, so the hope is that he is happy in England and wants to extend his stay.

Losing the 10-cap Brazil international at his point would be a huge blow for Newcastle, at a time when they are on the cusp of returning to the Champions League and potentially embarking on a memorable era at the club. He is so essential to everything they do as a team, whether it is chipping in with end product from midfield or providing great off-the-ball work - he has averaged 2.4 tackles per game in the league this season - so it is essential that they keep hold of him.

The lure of PSG could be great, given their Champions League aspirations and financial power, but even Lionel Messi has struggled to truly excel there at times, so Bruno should see Newcastle as his best option moving forward.