Bruno Guimaraes' potential new deal at Newcastle United is a key talking point currently, and now a separate update has emerged regarding another Magpies hero.

Will Bruno Guimaraes sign a new Newcastle deal?

Newcastle have made some superb signings in recent years, making the most of their newfound wealth and improving greatly as a team. A host of player have arrived at St James' Park and it has helped them return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence, by virtue of finishing fourth in the Premier League last season.

One of the biggest stars to have come in has been Bruno, who joined the Magpies in January 2022 and has made an enormous different in midfield, bringing both quality and winning mentality to that area of the pitch.

The Brazilian is reportedly close to signing a new contract with the Magpies, even though he still isn't out of contract until the summer of 2026, which would be massive news for the club, and arguably as important as any new signing that comes in.

While nailing Bruno down for many years to come is right at the top of Newcastle's list of priorities, sorting out the futures of other players is also important, and a key update has emerged regarding one of his teammates.

Will Callum Willson extend his stay at Newcastle?

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle striker Callum Wilson could also now sign an extension at St James', with talks opened on extending his current deal which expires next summer:

"Newcastle have opened contract talks with striker Callum Wilson over a new deal at St James’ Park, TEAMtalk understands. Wilson is in the final year of his current deal after joining Newcastle from Bournemouth in 2020.

"The 31-year-old has been a roaring success for the Magpies since his arrival on Tyneside and played an instrumental role in their fourth place finish last season and subsequent qualification for the Champions League. Wilson – who has scored twice in Newcastle’s opening four games – scored 18 goals and provided five assists for the club last season."

Extending Wilson's stay makes perfect sense for Newcastle, but only if it is a relatively short-term contact, considering the fact that he is now 31 years of age and has had injury problems in the past. If he remained in a Magpies shirt until he was around 33 or 34, he could continue to be a good squad player, acting as a handy backup option to Alexander Isak.

The eight-cap and two-goal England international has been an impressive servant for Newcastle since arriving from Bournemouth back in 2020, scoring 40 goals in 86 matches, and there are few signs of him slowing up at the moment.

Granted, losing him next summer wouldn't necessarily be the end of the world, considering a strong replacement would likely come in - Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been linked with a move - but he knows the club well and still has enough in the tank to be a handful for Premier League defenders for some time, having been lauded as a "hugely important part of our team" by Magpies manager Eddie Howe.