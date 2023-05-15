In-form Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson could leave the club this summer, according to a fresh update from transfer expert Dean Jones.

Is Wilson firing for Newcastle this season?

The Magpies are enjoying a memorable season in the Premier League, still looking likely to finish in the top four and secure a return to the Champions League. That's despite Saturday's 2-2 draw away to Leeds United, as they conceded late on and blew the chance to earn a priceless three points.

It was Wilson who scored both of Newcastle's goals at Elland Road, with the 31-year-old twice firing home from the penalty spot, and he is enjoying a good campaign overall. He has now netted 17 times in just 19 league starts - 28 appearances in total - as well as chipping in with four assists.

The £46,000-a-week attacker is out of contract at St James' Park next summer, however, and given his age, the Magpies could see the upcoming transfer window as the last chance to earn good money for him.

Could Wilson leave Magpies in the summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones admitted that there is a chance that Wilson could move on once the current campaign reaches its conclusion:

"There have been a few whispers about Callum Wilson potentially being available this summer, and it is interesting to think about whether they would genuinely consider it. "For Wilson as a player, I don’t think it would be a great decision to move on from him just yet. He has great self-belief. He has a good goalscoring record in this division, and I get the feeling he is very determined not to be one of the players discarded as this project ramps up at Newcastle. "But we should also consider it from a business point of view because that’s when I can understand why it might happen. He’s got another year on his deal. He’s 31 and up there with the highest earners at the club. If they were to extend his stay, they would have to continue to pay him very well, and maybe that’s what makes them consider what to do here."

This is definitely a surprise update, even if the idea of selling Wilson this summer does make sense in some ways, given his contract situation.

It is a tricky situation for the club, with the six-cap England international still playing at an extra level - Eddie Howe has called him "hugely important" - and likely to be a key player next season, too. That being said, losing him for free next year, when Newcastle could have cashed in and signed a younger alternative this time around, could be a bad business decision.

The best possible outcome could be offering Wilson a new short-term deal - one that keeps him at St James' for another couple of years - rather than a long-term extension.