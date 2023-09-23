Newcastle United could make further signings in the January transfer window and one player has emerged as a primary target, according to a fresh update.

Will Newcastle make signings in January?

The Magpies have steadied the ship after a difficult start to the season, enjoying a positive couple of results that will hopefully signal the start of a big turnaround in fortunes.

Eddie Howe's side battled their way to a 1-0 win at home to Brentford in the Premier League last Saturday, before drawing 0-0 away to AC Milan in their Champions League opener - a result that could look so important come the end of the group stages later this year. They may not have been vintage performances, but it has clearly still been an improvement.

Newcastle enjoyed a good summer in the transfer market, most notably bringing in Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes from Milan and Leicester City respectively, but more signings are required moving forward, in order for them to keep in touch with their rivals at the top of the Premier League and not go backwards.

Added depth in the midfield is something that Howe could look to do in January, allowing rotation to be aided across four different competitions in the second half of the season, and it looks as though they have lined up one key target already.

Will Newcastle sign Carlos Alcaraz?

According to an update from talkSPORT, Newcastle are eyeing a move for Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz in January, with Howe personally seeing the 20-year-old as a strong option to bring in.

"Newcastle are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on Southampton midfielder Carlos ‘Charlie’ Alcaraz. The Magpies made an enquiry for Alcaraz during the summer transfer window and manager Eddie Howe is an admirer of the 20-year-old Argentine.

"It will not have gone unnoticed at St James’s Park that Alcaraz is struggling to command a place in Saints’ starting line-up despite the fact the recently relegated side have lost their last three games. Alcaraz scored four goals in 18 Premier League games last season following a £12m move from Racing Club."

Alcaraz may not necessarily be an established footballer who is playing at the top level every week, but he could be an exiting young signing who comes in as a squad player, developing over time and becoming a key man eventually.

The 20-year-old has scored five goals in 28 appearances for Southampton, as well as chipping in with two assists, and he did play 18 times in the Premier League last season, showing that he can perform in England's top flight.

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has praised Alcaraz in the past, saying he "has a bit of everything in his game", while football talent scout Jacek Kulig has lauded him as "one of the biggest talents in Argentina".

It is encouraging to see Newcastle continuing to look at bringing in top young talent, rather than simply news signings for the here and now, and it will enable the club to keep progressing for many years to come, rather than resting on their laurels and not reaching their potential.