Newcastle United are in the race to sign Conor Gallagher this summer and Chelsea will "consider bids" for the England midfielder.

Is Gallagher going to leave Chelsea?

The Englishman shone out on loan at Crystal Palace last season, but having returned to Stamford Bridge, he has struggled to enjoy a similar impact. Granted, he was named in the starting lineup to face Real Madrid on Tuesday evening, but starts haven't always regularly come his way, with only 12 made in the Premier League in 2022/23 to date.

Considering Gallagher doesn't look like a key player moving forward, Chelsea could look to sell him at the end of the campaign, with a number of clubs linked with signing him recently. Liverpool and Newcastle are among those who are thought to be in the hunt, with the 23-year-old's current Blues deal expiring in the summer of 2025.

Now, a new update has dropped regarding his future in west London, with interest from Tyneside looking likely to heat up during the summer window.

Are Newcastle still in the mix?

Speaking to Caught Offside's Substack, Romano claimed that Gallagher could leave Chelsea once this season reaches its conclusion, with Newcastle among those in the conversation:

"I’m aware there has been talk of Liverpool, Newcastle and others eyeing up Conor Gallagher. His departure this summer is a possibility, but nothing clear yet on clubs approaching him. There’s nothing advanced at this stage. "Chelsea will consider bids as they need to sell some players but nothing is 100% decided yet."

Gallagher could certainly be a good signing for Newcastle, especially if Champions League football is secured and even more squad depth is required next season. Granted, this season hasn't been a standout one for the six-cap England international, who only has two goals and one assist in 28 league appearances, but he could provide the Magpies' midfield new energy and attacking quality.

He has averaged 1.2 and 1.1 tackles per game in the Premier League and Champions League respectively, highlighting his off-the-ball work, and eight league goals for Palace last season shows what he is capable of in the right team when he is made a key figure.

There could be doubts over whether or not the £50k-per-week Gallagher is at the level required to start every week, but he is someone who should still improve further in the coming years and he can be a great squad player under Eddie Howe, having been called "fantastic" by another English coach known for nurturing young talent in Graham Potter.