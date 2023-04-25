Newcastle United are plotting a move for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, and are ready to make a move in the summer if Leeds United are relegated, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

Newcastle's need to bring in a new winger may be exacerbated by the recent news that Allan Saint-Maximin is planning to leave the club this summer, having grown concerned he will not receive a great deal of game time next season.

Not only are the Magpies looking to strengthen out wide, but they are running the rule over potential central midfield options, with Blackburn Rovers' Adam Wharton recently being linked, as well as Manchester United's Scott McTominay.

Despite boasting the best defensive record in the Premier League, Eddie Howe is also looking at new centre-backs, and a personal offer has recently been tabled to Torino defender Perr Schuurs, although he is not currently convinced by the move.

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle are ready to make a move for Summerville, should Leeds be relegated from the Premier League this season, having been impressed by his performances for the Whites this season.

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are also admirers of the winger, with several unnamed top sides said to be ready to launch bids this summer, so Leeds will find it difficult to hold on to him if they finish in the bottom three.

Should Newcastle sign Crysencio Summerville?

The Rotterdam-born winger has enjoyed a real breakthrough season with Leeds, although his attacking contributions have dried up in recent weeks, having recorded just one assist in his last 12 Premier League matches.

Earlier on in the campaign, the 21-year-old was particularly impressive in his side's shock 2-1 victory against Liverpool at Anfield, scoring a late winner and winning six duels, the joint-highest amount of any Leeds player.

Given his age, the £15k-per-week starlet has plenty of time to develop his game further, and his form earlier on in the campaign indicates he could go on to be a solid Premier League player, scoring in four games on the spin.

However, despite being hailed "really exciting" by members of the media, Summerville is unlikely to be a signing that will take Newcastle to the next level, and they should instead focus on signing James Maddison, having recently been linked with a move for the man with 15 goal contributions this season.