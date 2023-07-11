Newcastle United have been given the opportunity to land one of their targets, with 90min reporting that Daichi Kamada has been offered to the club on a free transfer.

Who is Daichi Kamada?

The 26-year-old has already played across Europe and spent the 2022/23 season in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt. He was a first-team regular for the side and managed a total of 32 Bundesliga games for the side, bagging nine goals with six assists along the way.

He also featured eight times for them in the Champions League and scored three times - showing that not only does he have experience on the European stage, but that he is also prolific enough to impress in the competition.

Kamada began his career in his native Japan with Sagan Tosu as a young 18-year-old and after firing in 13 league goals in 54 starts for the club, he bagged himself a move to Frankfurt in 2017. He was only used for a handful of minutes in that initial campaign - starting only two Bundesliga games and featuring in three in total - and was shipped out on loan to get regular action in Belgium for Sint-Truiden. It was there where he proved his worth in Europe, bagging 12 league goals in just 21 starts for the club, as they finished ninth.

It led to him returning to the German outfit full of confidence, and he was duly given the chance to prove himself when he did arrive back in the Bundesliga. He was thrown into the first team for Frankfurt and has since gone on to make 127 appearances for them in the league with 20 goals and 25 assists.

However, Kamada, primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play as a second striker or central midfielder, is now available on a free transfer after his contract expired at the end of June.

Are Newcastle United signing Daichi Kamada?

Now, according to a report from 90min, the midfielder has been offered to Newcastle in a potential transfer. It states that fellow Premier League side Tottenham and several other sides have also been told they can sign the 26-year-old this summer, with a move to AC Milan collapsing. It means that he won't be heading to Italy and is once more available to pick up for no fee - and it is now up to these clubs to decide whether to make a move for the Japan international.

Football journalist Josh Bunting has already spoken about a potential switch to the Premier League for Kamada this summer. He stated that the Japan midfielder would be an "excellent" signing for any top-flight outfit and that they should be on "high alert" now that a deal is doable.

Whilst he isn't a big-name signing perhaps on the same level as new man Sandro Tonali, it could still be a shrewd and worthwhile deal for Newcastle if they did opt to add him. He has experience in Europe, has played at a high level and would cost them nothing - meaning they have a really versatile attacking player ahead of the new season.