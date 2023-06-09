Newcastle United are looking to make a "sensational" move for West Ham captain Declan Rice this summer, according to a new update.

Is Rice leaving West Ham this summer?

The 24-year-old has grown into a wonderful player for the Hammers, and on Wednesday night, he lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy, following a dramatic late win over Fiorentina in the final.

The general consensus is that that was Rice's last-ever appearance in a West Ham, with the £60,000-a-week midfielder now set for a new challenge this summer. A move to a Champions League-playing club is likely on the cards, and as things stand, Arsenal look like the favourites to snap him.

Newcastle can also promise elite players a place at Europe's top table next season, however, as they approach what has the potential to be a memorable summer transfer window.

In that respect, a fresh claim suggests that the Magpies could be eyeing an audacious move for Rice, as they look to seal some eye-catching business.

Are Newcastle signing Rice?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle "are considering a sensational bid for Declan Rice as they look to hijack Arsenal’s deal", in what is a major update. The report goes on to add that they are "interested in the West Ham star in what would be a stunning swoop".

That being said, the Gunners are still believed to be "leading the race" to snap up the England star in the coming weeks and months, with a "verbal agreement" in place and move to the Emirates potentially just "days away".

Rice could be the perfect summer signing by Newcastle, should they gazump Arsenal and others for his signature, also representing a huge signal of intent if they are chosen as his next club.

The West Ham star has arguably grown into one of the best players in his position in the Premier League, being lauded as "world-class" by former Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley and maturing into a huge box-to-box presence.

In 2022/23, Rice scored four goals and registered two assists in the league, but he also averaged 2.1 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game, showing that he has become someone who can thrive on and off the ball.

For England, he was also an ever-present at the 2022 World Cup, starting every game, and he could even be a future captain of his country, further outlining why Newcastle signing him would feel so significant.