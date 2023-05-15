Newcastle United have stepped up their interest in signing RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, having declared him as a transfer target internally, according to a recent report from Sky Sports.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

Newcastle are seemingly eager to get a lot of their transfer business done early, as journalist Rudy Galetti has now reported they are keen to speed up a deal for Nice star Khephren Thuram, who is also being targeted by Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that James Ward-Prowse "would be a good fit" in the engine room for the Magpies, and the Southampton captain is open to leaving this summer, according to The Athletic.

According to Sky Sports journalist Philipp Hinze, both Amadou Haidara and Szoboszlai have been scouted by the North East club on multiple occasions in recent weeks, and they now appear to have settled on their main target.

As per Hinze's report for Sky Sports, Newcastle have internally declared Szoboszlai as a transfer target, stepping up their interest after being impressed by the midfielder during recent scouting missions.

Haidara has also been under observation, however interest in the Malian has now cooled, with his teammate becoming the Magpies' main target, due to his intelligence, athleticism, goal threat and high work-rate.

The Hungarian, who has a €70m (£60m) release clause included in his contract, wants to play in the Champions League next season, which could make a move to St. James' Park a real possibility.

Should Newcastle sign Szoboszlai?

The 22-year-old is a very well-rounded midfielder, given that he is both a threat on the front foot, and astute defensively, with the latter demonstrated by the fact he ranks in the 90th percentile for clearances and blocks per 90 over the course of the past year.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, the maestro has weighed in with six goals and ten assists for RB Leipzig this season, meaning he has recorded the second-highest number of goal contributions in the squad.

Given his age, the Leipzig star is only likely to improve, but he has already emerged as a vital player for his current club, ranked as their best-performing player in the Bundesliga this season, with an averaging Sofascore match rating of 7.43.

Newcastle are on track to qualify for the Champions League next season, and Szoboszlai would be the perfect signing to upgrade their midfield before entering Europe's elite competition.