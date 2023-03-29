Newcastle United are keen on signing Enzo Le Fee, and the midfielder has now confirmed he wants to leave FC Lorient in the summer, as reported by 90min.

Who will Enzo Le Fee join this summer?

Le Fee has been linked with a move away from Lorient for quite some time, with it being reported back in November that Leicester City were following the midfielder closely, however they were not the only Premier League club interested in his services.

Newcastle were named as potential suitors in the same report, while West Ham United and Fulham are also said to have scouted the Frenchman, with Borussia Dortmund and Lazio headlining the interest from abroad.

Now, a more recent report from 90min claims that the Magpies are still admirers of the 23-year-old, with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur also joining the race for his signature. In what comes as a boost to every side interested in the Lorient star, he has expressed his desire to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer, saying:

"I have a special bond with the club and that's why I wanted to extend my contract at the start of the season. I waited for a contract offer from Lorient until December. It never came. Now, I don't expect anything from the club and I won't extend my contract. I hope to leave this summer so that my transfer will bring money to Lorient."

Would Enzo Le Fee be a good signing for Newcastle?

Hailed as "superb" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the maestro has been very impressive over the course of the past year, ranking in the 89th percentile for assists, and the 97th percentile for successful take-ons per 90, highlighting the threat he poses on the front foot.

Not only that, but the playmaker is well-drilled in the defensive side of the game, particularly specialising in his tackling ability, averaging 3.17 tackles per 90, in the 95th percentile, a big improvement on the amount recorded by Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff in the same time frame.

The £12k-per-week earner has weighed in with an average match rating of 7.27 in Ligue 1 this season, a higher figure than any Newcastle midfielder, which again indicates he could be a real upgrade to Howe's midfield.

As such, the Magpies should move swiftly to ensure they win the race for Le Fee, amid growing interest from some of the Premier League's top clubs.