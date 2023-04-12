Newcastle United are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson this summer, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

What is the latest Newcastle transfer news?

It has recently been reported that Newcastle hold a concrete interest in Watford forward Joao Pedro, as the club appreciate his versatility and view him as someone who could go on and play in a number of roles at the top level.

Another attacking option is Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes, and the Foxes will find it very difficult to hold onto the 25-year-old, should they be relegated to the Championship, in what would be a boost to Eddie Howe's chances of landing him.

Despite boasting the best defensive record in the Premier League, some new defensive signings are also on the cards, with Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda still being monitored, having missed out on the 18-year-old back in January.

That said, signing a new striker appears to be one of Howe's priorities in the summer, and the Daily Mail now report Newcastle are interested in signing Ferguson, although they are not the only Premier League side eyeing a deal.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also credited with interest in the forward, who Roberto De Zerbi claims can be a "European great", so there is set to be stiff competition for his signature.

However, there is every chance that the Irishman remains with Brighton for the time being, as the Seagulls have no desire to sell him, unless they receive a 'silly' offer.

Should Newcastle sign Evan Ferguson?

The report does not specify how much the striker could cost; however, he is showing all the signs that he could one day go on to be a top Premier League player, scoring eight goals in 18 first-team appearances for Brighton this season.

That is a fantastic return for someone so young, and football scout Jacek Kulig's comments indicate the starlet is only going to get better, lauding him as the "complete package", due to his power, aerial ability, pace and technique.

Newcastle have utilised a 4-3-3 formation in every match so far this season, meaning there is only room for one striker, and Alexander Isak has impressed whenever he has had the opportunity, scoring eight goals in 13 Premier League games.

As such, it will not be devastating if the Magpies miss out on Ferguson, but he is certainly one for the future and we think he would be an excellent addition to the squad.