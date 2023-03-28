Newcastle United have conducted a scouting mission to assess Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, according to a report from 90min.

Which strikers are Newcastle United targeting this summer?

Newcastle have recently discovered they will need to fork out €120m (£105m) if they wish to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos this summer, with the Portugal international tripling in value since the beginning of the season. In stark contrast to the huge amount it would take to bring Ramos to St. James' Park, Marcus Thuram will be available on a free transfer this summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, and it has recently been reported that talks have already been held about a summer switch.

A report from Tutto Atalanta has also detailed the Magpies are one of the clubs in the race for Rasmus Hojlund, with Napoli and AC Milan headlining the interest from Italy, while fellow Premier League side Arsenal are willing to spend £44m to win the race for his signature.

As per 90min, Newcastle are one of the teams to have scouted Ferguson in recent weeks, although there may be competition for his signature this summer, with the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all considering moves. However, despite the level of interest in the forward, there is seemingly a decent chance he remains at Brighton for the foreseeable future, as he is said to be in no hurry to leave, and is in line for a new contract.

Will Evan Ferguson leave Brighton this summer?

Even though the 18-year-old is set for a huge increase on his £3k-per-week wages, it will surely be hard to resist a move this summer, given that some of Europe's top clubs are monitoring his availability.

Hailed as being the "complete package" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the marksman has fired home eight goals in 19 senior games this season, a stellar effort in what has been a real breakthrough season for the teenager, and he is only going to get better.

The Irishman also impressed on international duty recently, scoring his first goal for his country in a 3-2 victory against Latvia, which is great experience to have at such a young age.

Alexander Isak's return has been a welcome boost for Eddie Howe, with the Sweden international scoring three goals in his last two Premier League games, and Ferguson could be his perfect long-term strike partner.