Newcastle United are hoping to keep hold of key players as well as make big new signings moving forward, and a huge update has emerged regarding one current Magpies star's future.

What's happening at Newcastle?

It's fair to say that Newcastle's season hasn't got off to the greatest start, having gone into the campaign with so much confidence over what could be possible in 2023/24.

The 5-1 win over Aston Villa at St James' Park on the opening weekend only made belief further grow among the fanbase, but since then, they have suffered a major reality check. Three defeats in a row have come their way in the Premier League, away to Manchester City, at home to Liverpool and then at Brighton, and there is now real pressure to bounce back after the international break.

There is certainly no reason to panic, and it could be that new signings such as Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes are still taking time to adjust to their new surroundings. It could also be argued that certain key players aren't quite at the top of their game, particularly in midfield, where the effects of the high-octane style of play look to have worn down Brazil duo Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.

Now, a big update has emerged regarding one of those individuals - one that will likely give Newcastle supporters a much-needed spring in their step.

Is Bruno Guimaraes signing Newcastle contract?

Taking to Twitter, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that significant progress has been made regarding a new contract for Bruno:

"EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle make significant progress in negotiations to extend Bruno Guimarães contract, agreement now on the verge of being completed. Positive secret talks took place last 10 days — still final details to iron out then time to sign. Bruno’s new deal, close."

This is exactly what Newcastle fans will want to hear, at a time when positives feel few and far between at the club, such has been the nature of their start to the season.

Bruno certainly hasn't been on top form for the Magpies since the new campaign got underway, losing the ball in the lead-up to Darwin Nunez's winner for Liverpool at St James', but there is no doubting that he is one of the most important players at the club.

Since arriving in January 2022, the Brazilian has been a transformative figure, bringing in a mixture of pure talent and tenacious bite in the middle of the park, and so much of last season's success was down to his influence, as he started 32 league games.

At just 25 years of age still, Bruno's peak years should still be yet to come, so to nail him down to a new-and-improved contract is absolutely imperative for Newcastle, having been described as "superb" by Magpies legend Alan Shearer, even being told he has "shades of Maradona" about him by journalist Liam Kennedy, following one moment of brilliance last season.

Ensuring the Brazil international extends his stay at Newcastle is just as important as any new signing who arrives in the coming transfer windows, and him getting back to his best level could be the biggest determining factor in the side returning to form.