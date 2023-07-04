Newcastle United have already made their first move for Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa, however the Italian club are set to hold out for a fee of €60m (£52m), according to reports.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

Newcastle have already shelled out £52m on a new signing this summer, with Sandro Tonali's arrival from AC Milan now confirmed, and reporter Mark McAdam believes the midfielder is a real statement signing.

Speaking on Sky Sports, McAdam said: “How many times do you get Newcastle United signing the best player from AC Milan? He’s at the right age, he’s not late 20’s, he’s not a teenager, he’s about to enter his prime.”

Having already spent big to bolster his squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, Eddie Howe has no plans to stop there, and the St. James' Park outfit are now preparing an offer for Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom.

Leeds United duo Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson have previously been linked with a move to Newcastle, following their side's relegation from the Premier League, however there are now indications that Howe could dip back into the Serie A market.

According to a report from Corriera dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the Magpies have already made their move to sign Chiesa, who could be allowed to leave this summer, having fallen out of favour somewhat under manager Max Allegri.

The 25-year-old does not fit into Allegri's 3-5-2 system, as he is unable to play in his favoured inverted winger role down the right, and with contract talks not progressing, he would be open to a move abroad.

Newcastle have made an enquiry about the Italian's availability, but they are not the only Premier League club to have made that move, with Liverpool and Aston Villa also "at the window".

At the moment, Juventus want to hold out for €60m (£52m), however the interested clubs are only willing to spend a little over €40m (£34m), without going any further.

Are Newcastle signing Federico Chiesa?

Currently, Juventus' asking price is far more than Newcastle are willing to pay, however the Italian club could change their stance in the latter stages of the transfer window, if the £153k-per-week attacker makes it clear he wants to leave.

Should the Magpies win the race for the Italy international, they will be adding another top-quality playmaker to their ranks, given that he ranks in the 96th percentile for assists per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Hailed as "sensational" by members of the media, the former Fiorentina man also ranks in the 87th percentile for tackles per 90, displaying his willingness to pitch in with the defensive side of the game.

Although he did not hit the heights expected of him in front of goal last season, Chiesa has found the back of the net regularly in the Serie A in the past, notching ten goals for Fiorentina in the 2019-20 campaign. As such, it is exciting news that Newcastle have made their interest clear.