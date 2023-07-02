Newcastle United remain interested in signing Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres in the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Is Torres set to leave Barcelona this summer?

The Spaniard has been at the Camp Nou since the middle of the 2021/22 season, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Manchester City.

Torres has similarly had to settle for playing a supporting role for Barca, however, doing his bit for them en route to winning the La Liga title last season, but rarely being considered a key man. The £62,000-a-week attacker may have featured in 33 of his side's 38 league matches, but only 14 of those appearances were from the start, with others preferred in attack, from Raphinha to Robert Lewandowski.

The 21-year-old's future has been a big talking point in recent weeks, and with a potential exit coming his way, Newcastle are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for him. Now, a new claim has emerged - one that suggests their interest isn't going away.

Could Newcastle swoop in and sign Torres?

According to Mundo Deportivo [via Sport Witness], Torres is on the list of Barca's "transferable players" and the Magpies have seemingly made contact over a move, "calling for" him to come in this summer.

The Catalan giants will likely have to sell players to ease their current financial struggles and the former City man is someone who is seen as expendable. Raphinha is also loosely mentioned as a possible target for Newcastle, but it appears as though Torres is the more viable option of the two.

The Spanish youngster clearly hasn't hit the heights some expected of him at both City and Barca, but that's not to say he wouldn't be an impressive signing by the Magpies this summer.

Torres already has 39 goals to his name at senior club level, as well as 15 in 35 caps for Spain, and he should only become more of a force as he matures with age. His current manager Xavi has even gone as far as to call him "world-class" in the past, showing how much he rates him, even though he hasn't properly made the grade at Barca to date.

He is someone who could dovetail beautifully with Alexander Isak at Newcastle, being capable of playing in a wide or central attacking role, and the hope is that his past Premier League experience with City, where e scored a hat-trick at St James' Park, would allow him to hit the ground running.