Newcastle United are plotting to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio this summer, with Eddie Howe keen to strengthen his side ahead of their Champions League campaign next season, according to a report from Football Insider.

Who are Newcastle signing this summer?

The Daily Mail have recently reported that Newcastle are still looking to bring in a forward, full-back and centre-back this summer, with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi emerging as an option to fill the latter position.

The Magpies are ready to offer £45m to secure the centre-back's signature, but they are not the only Premier League club in the race, with Arsenal ready to splash the cash, meaning they may face a battle to secure his services.

Napoli's Kim Min-jae has been named as a target for Howe in the past, but the manager has missed out on the South Korea international, who is set to complete his medical tests before being unveiled as a Bayern Munich player in the near future.

Much like Kim, Inacio is in high-demand this summer, with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all being named as potential suitors for the defender, and Newcastle are very much in the mix.

That is according to a report from Football Insider, which states that the Magpies are plotting to sign the Sporting CP star, with Howe keen to bolster his squad ahead of the return to the Champions League next season.

The manager wants to bring in more strength in depth, as his side aim to build on their fourth-place finish from last season, and the Portuguese defender "fits the profile" of player he is looking to add to the squad.

The Magpies are eager to sign players under the age of 24 with "huge potential", and the 21-year-old fits the bill.

How good is Goncalo Inacio?

The Almada-born youngster has been making waves in the Primeira Liga over the past few years, cementing himself as a key player for Sporting CP last season, making 33 league appearances at centre-back.

Football Scout Jacek Kulig has hailed the defender as "simply fantastic" in Ruben Amorim's three-man defence system, and he ranks in the 80th percentile for interceptions per 90 over the past year, when compared to players at a similar level.

All in all, the 6 foot 1 centre-back ranks in the 99th percentile for three stats, which are shot-creating actions, passes attempted and progressive passes, with the latter two earmarking him as a good fit for Newcastle, who have been much less pragmatic with the ball since Howe's arrival.

The starlet's performances at club level have already earned him a call-up to his national side, making two appearances back in March, helping his side keep a clean sheet when he completed the full 90 minutes against Liechtenstein, showing he should have no problem playing under the pressure and bright lights of continental football.

Inacio has all the traits required to be a success at St. James' Park, and although the £39m asking price is a lot for a player unproven outside of Portugal, Newcastle should definitely pursue a deal.