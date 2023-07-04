Newcastle United are ready to make an offer for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, but the Portuguese side are set to hold out for at least €80m (£69m), according to reports from Portugal.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

Newcastle have already made a major statement in the summer transfer market by bringing in Sandro Tonali, in a deal worth a reported £55m, and Eddie Howe has now started to turn his attention towards strengthening in attacking areas.

The Magpies have made a call over a potential deal for Barcelona's Ferran Torres, who is on the La Liga club's list of "transferrable" players this summer, due to their present financial situation.

In the same report, former Leeds United man Raphinha is also named as a potential option, however Torres seems to be the more viable of the two.

In recent days, it has been reported that Newcastle are considering a swoop to bring Ramos to the Premier League, and according to a new update, an offer could be on the table very shortly.

As reported by Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness), the Magpies are about to "attack" for the 22-year-old, and they are currently preparing an offer, however he will not come cheap.

The striker has a €120m (£103m) release clause included in his contract, although the report makes it clear Benfica would be willing to start negotiating if an offer of €80m (£69m) is tabled.

Manchester United are also in the race for the Benfica star, as they continue to "follow him closely", while an unnamed club were willing to offer €60m (£51m) at the weekend, so there may be fierce competition for his signature.

With Newcastle set to "heavily invest" in their squad this summer, it remains to be seen whether they are willing to meet the huge asking price for the Portuguese forward.

How many goals has Goncalo Ramos scored?

It is clear to see why Benfica are holding out for such an astronomical fee, as the Olhao-born striker was indispensable for them last season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions, including 19 in the Primeira Liga, the second-highest figure of any player.

Not only did the 6-foot forward impress at club level, he also put in a fantastic performance out in Qatar at the World Cup, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland, despite being under heavy pressure after getting the nod over Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI.

Gary Lineker hailed the Portugal international as "remarkable" in the wake of his performance, and goal-scoring is not his only quality, with teammate Bruno Fernandes saying: “He’s a player that runs and works a lot, helps the team defensively, he’s that type of striker that is everywhere.

“He had the chance to score three goals, but he’s a striker that creates space for others, fights, has the ball and is strong. Today was his day to score the goals and we’re happy for that.”

Ramos has all the qualities to be a success at St. James' Park, and it is exciting news that Newcastle are pursing a move.