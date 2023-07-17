Newcastle United are working on the final details to complete the signing of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

How much does Harvey Barnes get paid?

The £40,000-a-week Englishman has emerged as one of the Magpies' main transfer targets this summer, having been relegated from the Premier League with the Foxes last season.

It seems absolutely certain that Barnes won't be staying put and trying his luck in the Championship, considering he has been lauded as an "unbelievable" player by none other than legendary Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the recent past.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old numerous times throughout this summer already, viewing him as someone who can come in and make them an even more formidable attacking proposition. Last season, he scored 13 times in the league, despite Leicester's struggles, which shows what a potent player he can be in the final third.

At this point, it would be a surprise if Barnes wasn't plying his trade at St James' Park next season, and a key update has now been delivered regarding his future.

What's the latest on Harvey Barnes to Newcastle?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano claimed that Newcastle's "priority" this summer is to complete the signing of Barnes, with Axel Disasi also a top centre-back target:

"Despite some speculation, I’m not aware of negotiations to loan players from Saudi clubs to Newcastle at this point. The priority for now is elsewhere - they still have to agree key details of the Harvey Barnes deal and then Axel Disasi is an option as a new signing at centre-back, though not the only one.

"For sure I think we can expect Newcastle to be busy in the next weeks."

Barnes looks like such a perfect potential addition to this Newcastle squad, at a time when Eddie Howe will be well aware of the importance of kicking on and not resting on their laurels, following last season's unexpected fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

He has won one cap for England, and he will feel that his chances of being named in the Three Lions' squad for Euro 2024 next summer will be enhanced if he seals a move to Newcastle, allowing him to shine on a bigger stage than at Leicester, especially in terms of playing Champions League football.

Barnes would be considered an upgrade on Allan Saint-Maximin, not necessarily possessing the quick feet and trickery of the Magpies attacker, but providing far more consistent levels of end product - something wide players should ultimately be judged on.

A tally of 77 goal contributions (45 goals and 32 assists) in 187 Leicester appearances is a testament to that, whereas Saint-Maximin netted just once in the league in 25 outings last term, which simply isn't good enough, especially when you are playing for a team that finished in the top four.

Barnes won't come on the cheap, and there will be pressure on him to deliver from the off, but Newcastle would be getting a player heading into his peak years, and who is absolutely raring to go after a testing period at Leicester.