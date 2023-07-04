Newcastle United are pursuing a move for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes this summer, but there are a number of Premier League clubs doing battle for his signature, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Is Harvey Barnes leaving Leicester this summer?

Following Leicester's relegation from the Championship, they have been forced to part ways with James Maddison, who has put agreed a five-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur, after the two clubs agreed a £40m transfer fee.

The Foxes are said to expect Barnes to leave for the same amount, amid interest in his services from West Ham United, who were apparently at the front of the queue for his signature back in June, as they plot another European campaign next season.

In the same report, it is detailed the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle are also interested in signing the Englishman, however a new update suggests he is edging closer towards a move to the London Stadium.

Reports from Italy suggest West Ham have fought off the interest from elsewhere to win the race for the Leicester winger, however it is not yet a done deal, and there are indications could come back into the frame.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the Magpies are back on the trail of the 25-year-old, as they want to bring in a new forward who is capable of cutting in from the wing.

The likes of Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams and Barcelona's Ferran Torres have also been considered, however the Leicester star already has Premier League experience, which means he remains in their thinking.

West Ham, Villa and Spurs have already made enquiries, however the price tag has been an issue, with cash-conscious Newcastle in the same boat.

As well as a forward, Eddie Howe is also keen to bring in a new full-back and centre-back this summer.

Would Barnes be a good signing for Newcastle?

Newcastle are yet to make any formal approach to sign the 5 foot 9 winger, and the race for his signature appears to be very open, however he could be an excellent signing if they do decide to make him a key target.

Lauded as "incredible" by Micah Richards, the former West Bromwich Albion loanee enjoyed his most prolific Premier League season to date last term, scoring 13 goals in 34 appearances, the most of any Leicester player.

With ten assists to his name in the 2021-22 campaign, the one-cap England international is also clearly very capable of being a creative force, and he is strong in the air, ranking in the 85th percentile for aerials won per 90 in the past year, compared to others in his position.

At 25-years-old, the Burnley-born winger is likely to just be entering his prime, and he is at a good age to be a long-term success at St. James' Park.

Not only that, Barnes has proven himself in the Premier League over a number of years now, which could give him the edge over Federico Chiesa, who has also recently been linked.