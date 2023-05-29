Newcastle United transfer target Harvey Barnes is keen on a move to the club during the summer transfer window, a new update has claimed.

Is Barnes expected to leave Leicester?

The Magpies have been linked with a host of players ahead of what could be a significant summer for them, having been boosted by qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Barnes is one player who has emerged as a potential target, having done his best to help Leicester avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, scoring 12 times in the competition and also registering one assist.

The £40,000-a-week attacker may end up leaving the King Power Stadium at the end of the season, though, alongside Foxes teammate James Maddison, who also appears to be a primary target and is interested in a move to Newcastle, and it looks as though the situation is similar with Barnes.

Could Newcastle sign Barnes?

According to Football Insider, Barnes is "keen on joining Newcastle United if they push hard for his signature this summer". He is thought to be "one of three English creative or attacking midfielders" that the Magpies are eyeing up, with Maddison and Mason Mount the other two players in question.

It is even stated that the one-time capped England international, who shares the same agency as manager Eddie Howe, "will quit Leicester City this summer regardless of whether the Foxes escape relegation on the Premier League final day or not."

Barnes is someone who could be viewed as an eye-catching option for Newcastle this summer, having been a key figure for Leicester over an extended period now, who prior to the final day, scored 44 goals and chipped in with 32 assists in 186 appearances for the club. He was once described as "sensational" by Gary Lineker in 2019, and he could offer the Magpies extra pace and directness in wide areas, often adopting a left-sided role with the ability to either cut inside or go on the outside.

To have stood out for a struggling side like Leicester shows the impact that Barnes could have with better players around him - the same applies to Maddison, too - so there is every chance that he could find an extra gear in a Newcastle shirt, benefiting from the vision of Bruno Guimaraes, and providing for and linking with the likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson in the attacking third.