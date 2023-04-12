Newcastle United are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes, and he could be available for a lower fee if the Foxes are relegated, according to a report from Football Insider.

Will Harvey Barnes leave Leicester this summer?

Leicester are fighting for their lives in the Premier League, currently sitting two points from safety with just nine games to go, and interest is growing in some of their top players, namely Barnes, who is said to be "admired" by Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle were known to be interested in the Leicester star in the last summer transfer window, but they may have been dissuaded from making a move for the midfielder by the huge asking price of £50m.

If Leicester are relegated to the second tier, however, they may be unlikely to command that sort of fee for the 25-year-old, and Football Insider reports they will find it tough to keep hold of him, amid growing interest from elsewhere.

The Magpies headline a list of a number of Premier League clubs interested in the Englishman, with the other potential suitors remaining unnamed, and they believe they could secure a bargain deal, should the Foxes finish inside the bottom three.

Even though the £40k-per-week earner has two years left before his contract expires, his current employers may have to come to terms with losing him in the summer, and he is not the only key player who could be on his way out.

James Maddison remains a target for Eddie Howe, although Tottenham Hotspur are currently said to be in pole position for the 26-year-old's signature.

Should Newcastle sign Harvey Barnes?

Hailed as a "beast" by members of the media, the one-cap England international is enjoying a very good season, despite his team underperforming as a whole, registering ten league goals for the first time in his career.

It appears as though the Burnley-born midfielder's role has changed somewhat this season, as last year he predominantly weighed in with assists, while his goalscoring has been his best attribute in the 2022/23 campaign, displaying his ability to both score and set up his teammates.

At 25 years old, Barnes is likely to be entering his prime years, and Newcastle should definitely look to pounce if Leicester are relegated this season, but if they manage to stay up, Maddison should be their priority target.

The midfielder has recorded similar numbers to his teammate in the Premier League this season, and given that his contract expires next summer, the Foxes could be more willing to sell him.