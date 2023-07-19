Newcastle United's deal to sign Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is now "edging closer", and it could even be done this week, according to journalist Tom Collomosse.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

Allan Saint-Maximin is looking like he will be on the move this summer, as the PIF are now orchestrating a deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, as reported by journalist Ryan Taylor:

"Allan Saint-Maximin poised to become first high-profile transfer negotiated by two clubs under majority ownership of PIF. Understand talks started between Newcastle & Al-Ahli last week. Deal has since advanced as Eddie Howe confirms. Numbers involved currently undisclosed."

As such, Eddie Howe will need to find a replacement for the winger, and Barnes has emerged as a key target, with it recently emerging that the Leicester winger would be open to a move to St. James' Park this summer.

There has been interest in other wide options, with the Magpies lodging a surprise bid for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskheila, however the Serie A club have no pressing need to sell the Georgian, given that he is contracted until 2027.

Following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League, Barnes is expected to leave this summer, and there has now been an update on Newcastle's pursuit of the Englishman.

Taking to Twitter, Collomosse has now dropped an exciting update which hints the move is not far off being completed, saying: "Harvey Barnes edging closer to sealing move to Newcastle. Not there yet but if all proceeds smoothly from here, deal could be sorted this week. Fee expected to be £35-40m."

How good is Harvey Barnes?

Journalist Ryan Taylor is skeptical about whether the 25-year-old would be a real improvement on Saint-Maximin, who is close to leaving the club, saying: "Would find it strange if he is simply replaced by Harvey Barnes. Barnes more effective but not a game-changing upgrade, although Newcastle may view it differently.

The Leicester star has certainly had a better eye for goal in recent times, having found the back of the net 13 times in the Premier League last season, while Saint-Maximin has never scored more than five league goals across a season in the top flight.

Newcastle's current winger is perhaps more exciting to watch, given his fantastic dribbling ability, ranking in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, and he is better at setting up chances for his teammates.

The 26-year-old has averaged 0.40 assists per 90 in the past year, while Barnes has averaged just 0.03, but he has previously demonstrated he is capable of being a playmaker, recording ten assists in the top flight during the 2021-22 campaign.

It is not evident that the England international would be a major upgrade on Saint-Maximin, but it is clear that he is a very good player, with a range of qualities, having also been hailed as "superb" by journalist Matt Law.

A fee of around £35m would be reasonable for Barnes, and Howe will be hoping the deal will be done by the end of this week.