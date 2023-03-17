Newcastle United travel away from St. James' Park tonight as they face off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

The Magpies head into this match off the back of a 2-1 win at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend in the top-flight and will be looking to go into the international break with two successive victories.

Eddie Howe's side beat Wolves thanks to goals from Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron but will the head coach make any alterations to his starting XI?

How will Newcastle United line up against Nottingham Forest tonight?

(4-3-3): Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Matt Targett; Elliot Anderson, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin

Howe could bring in Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson, and Miguel Almiron to freshen the side up with three changes ahead of their clash with Steve Cooper's men tonight.

Firstly, Dan Burn - who reporter Ciaran Kelly once dubbed a "colossus" - could be ditched in favour of an attacking option at left-back. The 30-year-old has created 0.5 chances per game in the top-flight this term and Targett - who averaged 1.2 key passes per outing last season - could offer more to the side in possession.

This could provide Saint-Maximin with more support down the left flank and afford the Frenchman more space to work with as Forest's full-back may need to consider Targett's overlapping runs.

In midfield, Joelinton is suspended and there has been some fan speculation over Sean Longstaff's availability after the gem was not in the club's training images.

This could open the door for young midfielder Anderson to start alongside Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes. Football FanCast recently published an article explaining why the maestro should start as he could cause problems for former Newcastle ace Jonjo Shelvey, who could line up for the opposition tonight.

Finally, Almiron should return to replace Jacob Murphy in the front three. The 29-year-old came off the bench to score the winner against Wolves and his 11-goal tally in the Premier League this season proves that the marksman has the quality to be a difference-maker at the top end of the pitch.

Whereas, Murphy has scored once and provided one assist in 25 matches and does not carry the same threat, which is why Howe could bring the Paraguay international in from the start.