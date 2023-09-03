The summer transfer window may have closed in England, but one Newcastle United player looks to move to a foreign league, according to a new update from journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Will Newcastle still lose players?

The Magpies' incoming transfer business looks to be done for another year, following a productive time of things since the end of last season. There was a clear need to kick on after a year of major progress at St James' Park and they have done just that, signing the likes of Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes, among others.

In truth, it has been an underwhelming start to the new Premier League campaign for Newcastle, who have now lost three matches in a row in the competition, having started out with a stunning 5-1 victory at home to Aston Villa last month.

There is no need to panic, however, especially as the Magpies opening fixtures have been difficult, with the losses against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton all representing real challenges.

In terms of potential outgoing business, there is still time for Newcastle to sell player who have been deemed surplus requirements, with some non-English transfer windows still open for the time being.

One player who has looked certain to move on throughout the summer is Isaac Hayden, who is now way down the midfield pecking and won't be playing a key part in Eddie Howe's plans moving forward.

Is Isaac Hayden set to leave Newcastle?

Taking to X on Sunday, Tavolieri claimed that Hayden is set to complete a loan move to Belgian side Standard Liege, with their transfer window still open until next week, with the agreement that has been reached not including an option to buy.

"DONE DEAL. It’s Isaac Hayden to Standard Liege Signing Day! NUFC midfielder will finally be loaned to #RSCL without an option to buy confirmed. Been told the Englishman already very committed to the contribution he can make to the team."

This makes complete sense for all parties, with Hayden a solid footballer who has done a decent job for Newcastle in the past, but no longer being of the required standard.

The Magpies are now a Champions League-playing side again, with the likes of Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in the middle of the park, so Hayden could see it hard to player regularly under Howe, instead heading to be a Liege player, where he could thrive.

The 28-year-old should be remembered for being a dependable servant for Newcastle down the years, making 171 appearances in total and doing an understated job in the midfield, once being described as "brilliant" by former Arsenal striker and current pundit Ian Wright.

This is the perfect time for him to move on and enjoy a fresh challenge - he spent last season on loan at Norwich City, further showing how far down the pecking order he is - and the hope may well be that his loan move to Belgium will become a permanent switch next summer, should he do enough to earn a long-term transfer to Liege and officially leave the Magpies.