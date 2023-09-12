Newcastle United have joined a couple of Premier League clubs in expressing an interest in one attacking ace, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Will Newcastle sign more attackers?

Eddie Howe has built an impressive squad at St James' Park, and while there may be concerns about the start they have made to the season, it is worth stressing that their opening four fixtures have been difficult.

Newcastle have a plethora of excellent players littered all over the pitch, whether it be the dominant Sven Botman at the back, the silky Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, or the electric Alexander Isak leading the line.

The Magpies have the money available to continue to add to their squad in future transfer windows, too, ensuring that they keep growing as a side and eventually become genuine Premier League title challengers.

No football team can ever do with too much firepower in attack, with strikers and wide players capable of match-winning brilliance, and it looks as though Newcastle are eyeing a new addition in that area in the near future, following a new update.

Do Newcastle want to sign Ivan Toney?

According to Football Transfers, Newcastle are looking to battle both Manchester United and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford striker Ivan Toney and are already in talks with the player's representatives.

"Newcastle are considering an approach for Ivan Toney next year, FootballTransfers has been informed. The striker recently moved to CAA Base, one of the UK’s leading agencies, and is talking to a number of clubs, including the Magpies.

"We understand that Eddie Howe wants a goalscorer who can guarantee them 20 goals in a campaign to keep them with a chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League and sees the club's former player as an ideal fit.

"Callum Wilson is now 31 years old and his contract runs out in 2024, meaning that a replacement would be needed soon. As we reported previously, Manchester United and Tottenham are also very interested in Toney. Spurs are after someone to fill the shoes of Harry Kane, who departed for Bayern Munich in the summer."

Toney is currently suspended for off-field breaches and won't be available again until January, but he could still be a superb signing by Newcastle, especially as they can't sign new players until then anyway.

The 27-year-old, who shares the same agency as Nick Pope, has shown that can make the step up from the Championship to the Premier League seamlessly, scoring 32 goals in 68 appearances in the latter, and threatening to become an important part of England's plans.

Toney has been hailed as a "remarkable" footballer for Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who will clearly be absolutely desperate to keep hold of arguably his best player, but the lure of joining a club of Newcastle's stature - one who can give him Champions League football currently - could be too good to turn down.

As the report states, Callum Willson is now 31 years of age, so the Englishman could come in as a younger alternative to his compatriot, battling with Isak for minutes and making the Magpies even stronger as a squad.