Newcastle United are more likely to sign James Maddison over Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, according to an update from journalist Dean Jones.

Is Maddison a primary target for Newcastle?

The Magpies are expected to have a busy summer ahead of them, ensuring they continue to build their squad and not rest on their laurels after an excellent season that saw them qualify for the Champions League.

New signings are expected all over the pitch and Maddison has arguably emerged as one of Newcastle's primary transfer targets. He is certain to leave Leicester City, following their relegation from the Premier League, and rumours linking him with a switch to St James' Park refuse to go away.

Szoboszlai is another player who is seemingly being eyed up, however, and it is a case of Newcastle bringing in the best possible option to make Eddie Howe's team even more of a force in 2023/24.

Could Maddison join Magpies over Szoboszlai?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones gave an update on Newcastle's current situation, admitting that Maddison's experience in the Premier League gives him the edge over Szoboszlai:

"I’ve said for a while that I expect Saint-Maximin to leave and to be honest, exits like that are necessary for Newcastle to keep upgrading this team. It would mean the door opens to a Szoboszlai or Maddison. "They admire both players for sure, but Maddison has that edge whereby there would be little settling in time and almost no risk in terms of him being successful. Szoboszlai probably has a higher ceiling in my opinion and he’s so good and can be one of the very best in the game in his role."

Supporters are likely to be split over who they would prefer out of Maddison and Szoboszlai, assuming only one comes in, but there is certainly logic in signing the former over the latter.

As Jones alludes to, the fact that the £110,000-a-week Englishman, who has been hailed as "100 times" smarter than any coach, has already proven himself in the Premier League is vital - he has 43 goals and 34 assists in the competition - allowing him to hit the ground running from the off and immediately make Newcastle stronger.

Liverpool legend and former Magpies manager Graeme Souness believes Maddison is "destined for the biggest stage", speaking volumes about his quality as a footballer, and while Szoboszlai could be a greater long-term talent, the Leicester man looks like the perfect option for the here and now.