Newcastle United's interest in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison has "never dissipated", but there will be a number of Premier League teams in the race for his signature, according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey.

What's the latest Newcastle transfer news?

Newcastle are keen on bringing in new midfield options this summer, and they have now been linked with a move for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, who could be on the move after the Saints' relegation from the top flight.

New wide options are also of interest to the Magpies, and they are willing to spend big to win the race for Barcelona winger Raphinha, while they are also said to be preparing an offer for Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby.

Maddison would tick both boxes for Eddie Howe, given that he is capable of playing through the middle and on either wing, and there has now been an update on the future of the Leicester star.

In an interview with TEAMtalk, Bailey claimed that the Englishman has been a long-term target for Newcastle, while also indicating they could be set to reignite their interest in the summer.

The transfer insider said: “I am told that Newcastle’s interest in Maddison has never dissipated. They have wanted him since last summer, it is a target agreed upon throughout the club from the board, to Dan Ashworth to Eddie Howe, they are in sync.

“Newcastle also know what sort of price the deal will be, however, there is a lot of interest. Newcastle will not have a clear run at him.

“Sources close to the player insist there are a number of clubs showing an interest. We know Tottenham have always been big fans and remain so, whilst I wouldn’t rule out Liverpool coming in for him.

Should Newcastle sign James Maddison?

The £110k-per-week maestro has been a shining light in a poor Leicester team this season, averaging a Sofascore match rating of 7.40 in the Premier League, head and shoulders above any other player in the squad.

Hailed as "exceptional" by talkSPORT's Andy Goldstein, the England international has weighed in with ten goals and nine assists in 27 league outings this season, with the latter figure ranking him sixth in the entire top flight.

Maddison has recorded incredible attacking numbers in a struggling side, indicating he could go on to do even better things when surrounded by better players, and Newcastle should undoubtedly make him a key target this summer.